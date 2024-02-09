Body of six-year-old boy found in car in Ireland By Press Association February 9 2024, 9:18 am February 9 2024, 9:18 am Share Body of six-year-old boy found in car in Ireland Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/news/uk/6368998/body-of-six-year-old-boy-found-in-car-in-ireland/ Copy Link A post-mortem examination will take place (Niall Carson/PA) Irish police are investigating the death of a six-year-old boy whose body was found in a car in Co Waterford. The discovery was made shortly before midnight. A woman in her 30s was arrested near the scene in Dunmore East and is being detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984 at a police station in Co Waterford. The boy’s body was removed to Waterford University Hospital for a post-mortem examination. The scene is preserved for forensic examination and the local Coroner and Office of the State Pathologist have been notified. Irish police said inquiries are ongoing and the results of the post-mortem examination will determine the course of the investigation. More from the Press and Journal 15-year-old boy in critical condition after crash 11-year-old boy flown to hospital after crash on A85 near Tyndrum Lethal weapons found at house where man was shot dead by police in London Three men arrested after 19-year-old’s body found in park