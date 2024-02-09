Astronomers discover new source of star dust

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Astronomers discover new source of star dust

By Press Association
Astronomers have uncovered a previously unknown source of star dust (Owen Humphreys/PA)
Astronomers have discovered a previously unknown source of star dust.

Also known as cosmic dust, star dust forms the building blocks of rocky planets like Earth and even life itself.

But one of the biggest questions researchers have is what type of stars form dust and how.

Now an international team of astronomers have identified a previously unknown source of dust in the universe – a specific type of supernova interacting with gas from its surroundings.

Supernovae are huge explosions in space that take place during the final stages of some stars’ lives.

A Type Ia explosion, which is the focus of the study, occurs in a binary (or double) star system.

According to the study, the shock wave caused by the explosion of this supernova crashes into material previously thrown off by either or both of the stars, creating new cosmic dust.

Monitored over the first three years after its explosion, the researchers say the supernova, which is based in a spiral galaxy around 300 million light years away, is one of the most prolific dust-producing supernovae ever recorded.

Until now researchers had focused their search for these so-called dust factories on Type II supernovae, massive stars which explode at the end of their short lives through a process known as core collapse.

Professor Haley Gomez, head of Cardiff University’s School of Physics and Astronomy and one of the study’s co-authors, said: “In this work, researchers across the globe used multiple telescopes that could search both visible and infrared light, to monitor a rare type of astronomical event that occurs when a very old, dead star with a slightly more massive and younger companion star explodes.

“The titanic shock wave of the explosion crashes into material previously thrown off by one or both stars, and this ‘crash’ led to the creation of a fresh batch of cosmic dust.

“Although rare, the amount of cosmic dust we discovered in the aftermath of this explosion is far larger than seen in other stellar events in such a short time.”

The new study, published in Nature Astronomy, focuses on a Type Ia supernova called SN2018evt.

Prof Gomez said: “Our new study on SN2018evt shows that only 1,041 days after the explosion, a huge amount of cosmic dust was formed, equivalent to 1% of our Sun’s mass.

“This may offer an explanation for the abundance of dust we see in these strange elliptical galaxies.”

The researchers monitored SN2018evt for three years using a combination of space-based telescopes including Nasa’s Spitzer and NEOWISE missions, and ground-based facilities like the Las Cumbre Observatory’s global network of telescopes, as well as others in China, South America and Australia.

While monitoring the supernova, the researchers noticed that its light began to dim in the wavelengths our eyes can see and then started glowing brighter in infrared light – a tell-tale sign that dust was being created.

