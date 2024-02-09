Duke of Sussex settles phone hacking claim against Mirror Group

The Duke of Sussex has settled the remaining parts of his phone hacking claim against the publisher of the Daily Mirror, the High Court has heard.

Harry, 39, sued Mirror Group Newspapers (MGN) for damages, claiming journalists at its publications were linked to methods including phone hacking, so-called “blagging” – gaining information by deception – and use of private investigators for unlawful activities.

In December, a judge ruled that phone hacking became “widespread and habitual” at MGN titles in the late 1990s and was practised “even to some extent” during the Leveson Inquiry into press standards in 2011.

The Duke of Sussex’s barrister, David Sherborne arrives at court (James Manning/PA)

Mr Justice Fancourt also concluded that Harry’s phone was hacked “to a modest extent” by MGN, awarding him £140,600 in damages.

Thirty-three articles in Harry’s claim were examined during the trial last year, with 15 articles found to have been the product of unlawful information gathering.

A further 115 articles were in his claim, which may have been the subject of a further trial.

However, during a hearing in London on Friday, his barrister David Sherborne confirmed a settlement had been reached between the duke and MGN.

Mr Sherborne said the publisher would make an interim payment of £400,000.