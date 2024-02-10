Couple win £166,000 each on Postcode Lottery and husband quits job in minutes

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

Couple win £166,000 each on Postcode Lottery and husband quits job in minutes

By Press Association
Tony and Christine Hedley won £166,666 each on the Postcode Lottery (People’s Postcode Lottery/PA)
A lorry driver quit his job within minutes of finding out he and his wife had won £166,666 each on the People’s Postcode Lottery, with the couple saying “it feels like a dream”.

Tony Hedley, 68, pulled his truck onto a hard shoulder to take a video call from his wife Christine, 65, on Thursday, who revealed they had won a combined sum of more than £333,000 after purchasing a ticket each in the draw.

Mr Hedley, a grandfather-of-four, wasted no time in phoning his employer from his lorry cab to tell him he wouldn’t be coming in the following day or returning at all, taking retirement and a much-needed rest after driving heavy goods lorries for 42 years.

The couple from Newcastle upon Tyne are hoping to use the money to revamp their bathroom and garden, as well as going on a family getaway to Pitlochry, Scotland, in August.

“It was just surreal, it was like the weight had lifted off my shoulders,” Mr Hedley told the PA news agency.

Christine Hedley holding her winning tickets worth £166,666 each
Christine Hedley called her husband Tony via video to tell him the news (People’s Postcode Lottery/PA)

“When I finished the call with the Postcode Lottery, I phoned up work and said ‘when I come back, I’m not coming in tomorrow and this is my last shift’.

“I got back to the base, I dropped the trailer off and my manager said, ‘you lucky sod’, shook my hand and wished me all the best.”

Mr Hedley added: “I’ve been working all my life and I think it’s time I had a break.

“When they revealed the envelope, it was just surreal.”

While Mr Hedley was working at the time their win was revealed, Mrs Hedley was at home to open the envelope herself.

“When I pulled the ticket out, I couldn’t believe it, I just cried,” the teaching assistant told PA.

“I never thought it would be that big.

“It’s still unbelievable, I wake up in the morning and think ‘did I dream that?’”

Christine Hedley opening her envelope for the Postcode Lottery
Christine Hedley said she ‘couldn’t believe it’ when she opened the envelope to reveal two winning tickets (People’s Postcode Lottery/PA)

As well as making some home improvements, the couple want to use the money to help out their two children and four grandchildren, along with a great-grandchild on the way.

“We’re not the type to go out on spending sprees and we don’t ask for much out of life,” Mrs Hedley said.

“I think the first thing is to make sure the kids are alright and get somebody in to do the gardens and bathroom and renovate the house a bit.

“And then we’ll think about it after that and just take things slowly.

“It’s lovely to know that we can just relax and live life for us now.”

“These kinds of things don’t happen to people like us,” Mr Hedley said, with his wife adding: “Well, they do now.”