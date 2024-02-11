Christopher Nolan: Top director’s award for Oppenheimer means everything to me

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

Christopher Nolan: Top director’s award for Oppenheimer means everything to me

By Press Association
Oppenheimer director Christopher Nolan received the prestigious outstanding directorial achievement in theatrical feature film prize at the Directors Guild of America Awards (Chris Pizzello/AP)
Oppenheimer director Christopher Nolan received the prestigious outstanding directorial achievement in theatrical feature film prize at the Directors Guild of America Awards (Chris Pizzello/AP)

Christopher Nolan has received a prestigious directing award for his epic historical film Oppenheimer.

The London-born director was honoured with the prize for outstanding directorial achievement in theatrical feature film at the Directors Guild of America (DGA) Awards on Saturday night.

The 53-year-old is already a contender for a best directing Oscar for his story covering the rise and fall of the father of the atomic bomb, J Robert Oppenheimer, played by Irish actor Cillian Murphy.

76th DGA Awards
Oppenheimer director Christopher Nolan, centre, with DGA awards presenters Daniel Kwan, left, and Daniel Scheinert (Chris Pizzello/AP)

The director told the DGA audience in Beverly Hills, California: “I don’t (want to) leave the stage without your understanding how much this means to me.

“The idea that my peers would think I deserve this means everything to me. The idea that my kids would think that I deserve this means everything.”

Nolan was previously nominated for the prize for Dunkirk in 2017, Inception in 2010, The Dark Knight in 2008 and Memento in 2001.

Murphy, who has also been in Nolan’s superhero movie Batman Begins, science fiction film Inception and war epic Dunkirk, paid tribute to their partnership.

The 47-year-old actor, who is an Oscar nominee for Oppenheimer, which has received 13 Academy Award nods, said working on the film was like “a masterclass” in how movies should be made and Nolan took audiences on “an unexpected journey to leave us in darkness and awe”.

He added: “It’s the same each time: the scripts are always truly extraordinary, the roles are always challenging and distinctive, they are intelligent and consequential and, always, they are events.”

76th DGA Awards
Ryan Gosling, left, with Barbie director Greta Gerwig (Chris Pizzello/AP)

Greta Gerwig, who did not win the top prize but was nominated and took home a medallion for her achievement for Barbie, starring Ryan Gosling and Margot Robbie, appeared emotional as she took to the stage.

The 40-year-old American director, who wrote the biggest blockbuster of last year with her husband, Noah Baumbach, said she was “in the company of my heroes” as she hailed Nolan and Martin Scorsese, who was also given a nod for Killers Of The Flower Moon, about Native Americans resisting an oil company.

Gerwig added: “I couldn’t begin to tell you how every moment of their film-making has freed me from cuts that have everything to do with energy and nothing to do with following the pools to the heartbreak of the strivers in their pictures to the way they approach fate with all your films.”

Elsewhere, Past Lives director Celine Song was given the award for outstanding directorial achievement in a first-time theatrical feature film for her movie that chronicled how two South Korean childhood friends rekindle their affections in New York.

Also honoured was Peter Hoar for dystopian zombie series The Last Of Us, Christopher Storer for restaurant drama The Bear, and Sarah Adina Smith for 1960s drama Lessons In Chemistry, which stars Brie Larson.