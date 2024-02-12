What the papers say – February 12

The front pages of Monday’s newspapers cover a range if stories, including an investigation into the Army after claims it is too “woke”.

The Daily Express and The Daily Telegraph focus on Defence Secretary Grant Shapps’ comments he will launch a review into the Army’s “woke culture”.

Daily Moore: SHAPPS – WOKE CULTURE ISPOISONING COMMON SENSE #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/xlSkUM1jNK — George Mann (@sgfmann) February 11, 2024

📰The front page of tomorrow's Daily Telegraph: 'Shapps: Woke extremists are rife in Army'#TomorrowsPapersToday Sign up for the Front Page newsletter⬇️https://t.co/x8AV4OoUh6 pic.twitter.com/4VHdJtAmRK — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) February 11, 2024

The i carries bad financial news for Chancellor Jeremy Hunt as he prepares the Budget.

The i: Hunt braced for double Budget blow this week #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/sqh8o5PlzC — George Mann (@sgfmann) February 11, 2024

The Sun carries a picture of the King and Queen on its front page with Charles attending church on Sunday for his first public outing since his cancer diagnosis.

The Metro and the Financial Times splash with Donald Trump’s speech saying he would “encourage” Russia to invade its neighbours.

Financial Times: New Nato hitch – Second carrieryet to join drill #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/GBfjTrSZn8 — George Mann (@sgfmann) February 11, 2024

The Guardian says four international students are fighting for their right to a British education after the Home Office accused them of cheating on exams.

The Guardian: Overseas students in push to clearnames over English test ‘cheating' #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/7WPPnyr4vz — George Mann (@sgfmann) February 11, 2024

The Times lead with a story as part of its Clean It Up campaign with water bosses charged with cleaning up UK waterways blocked from receiving bonuses.

The Times: Bonus ban for water bosses who break rules #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/fNVqdR1w68 — George Mann (@sgfmann) February 11, 2024

A Labour candidate has been caught on tape slamming Israel for its ongoing conflict in the Gaza Strip according to the Daily Mail.

The Daily Mirror tells of teenager Alex Batty’s message for his on-the-run mum as he settles back into British life after six years missing in Europe.

The Daily Star shares the tale of an unlucky fan who travelled from China to Bolton to watch football, only to see the game cancelled.