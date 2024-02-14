Photographer receives payout from Surrey Police after Just Stop Oil arrest

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Photographer receives payout from Surrey Police after Just Stop Oil arrest

By Press Association
The photographer was handcuffed (Peter Macdiarmid/PA)
The photographer was handcuffed (Peter Macdiarmid/PA)

A photographer who was arrested by police during a Just Stop Oil petrol station protest on the M25 has received a payout from the force.

Award-winning snapper Peter Macdiarmid, 59, said he was handcuffed at Clacket Lane Services on August 24 2022 and detained for several hours by Surrey Police, despite holding a UK press card.

Mr Macdiarmid had been photographing the activists as they blocked access to the petrol station from about 5am by sitting in the road with banners.

Some Just Stop Oil protesters put fuel pumps out of use by breaking the display glass and covering them with spray paint.

After Mr Macdiarmid was arrested, law firm Bhatt Murphy sent a letter of claim to Surrey Police on his behalf and last December the force offered to settle out of court.

The force has not accepted liability and is refusing to apologise for its actions, the British Press Photographers’ Association (BPPA) said.

Surrey Police’s lawyers allegedly denied the officers did anything wrong, saying the situation they found when they arrived was confusing and that they had acted within the law.

Mr Macdiarmid said: “I have been a news photographer for 37 years and have covered many events where tensions were running high and police were under great pressure.

“This Just Stop Oil protest was not like that, it was very calm and protesters were voluntarily giving themselves up for arrest when a police officer decided to detain me on suspicion of conspiracy to commit criminal damage.

“I was unable to persuade the arresting officer that I was a genuine working press photographer and my press card was ignored.

“Whilst I am glad to finally bring closure to this after many months, I am disappointed in the actions of Surrey Police in handcuffing and arresting me and then dragging out the legal process during my civil claim.”

The BPPA added: “Congratulations to Peter and his solicitors for their perseverance in pursuing this case – handcuffing and arresting a press photographer is unacceptable behaviour by Surrey Police.

“We believe that the police got it wrong on this occasion and that this is far from the first time this happened and it is likely to happen again.

“In the end Peter has received damages and his costs, but would rather have not had to go through a lengthy and stressful legal process to clear his name.”

Surrey Police confirmed it had reached a settlement with the claimant which was accepted.