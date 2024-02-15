Four convicted after funeral drive-by shooting

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

Four convicted after funeral drive-by shooting

By Press Association
Police at the scene of the shooting (Yui Mok/PA)
Police at the scene of the shooting (Yui Mok/PA)

Four men have been convicted after a drive-by shooting outside a church in central London.

Four women and two girls, aged 11 and seven, were shot with a sawn-off shotgun fired into a crowd of people outside a funeral at St Aloysius Church in Phoenix Road, Euston, in January 2023.

Tyrell Lacroix, 23, Jashy Perch, 20, Jordan Walters, 24 and Alrico Nelson-Martin, 20, were convicted of conspiracy to wound with intent to cause serious harm, at Kingston Crown Court on Thursday, the Metropolitan Police said.

Nelson-Martin was also convicted of possession of a shotgun with intent to endanger life.

One of the girls was left with a metal pellet embedded in a muscle close to her heart, which will have an impact for the rest of her life, and one of the women was left with serious injuries that have affected her hearing and balance.

The memorial service was a Requiem Mass for Sara Sanchez, 20, and her mother, Fresia Calderon, 50, who died in November.

Ms Sanchez had suffered from leukaemia for three years. She died after her mother died suddenly from a rare blood clot on arrival at Heathrow from Colombia.

The planning of the attack began in November 2022 when Lacroix found the black Toyota car that would be used in the shooting, Scotland Yard said.

Lacroix was part of a gang in north London and believed members of a rival gang would be at the memorial service.

Over the weeks that followed, he was in contact with the other men as they made their preparations.

On January 14 2023, Lacroix, Walters and Perch completed a number of circuits outside the church before one of them opened fire into the crowd, the Met said.

Drive-by shooting – Euston
Metropolitan Police Superintendent Jack Rowlands at the scene (Yui Mok/PA)

Mourners had turned to look at doves being released from the church steps.

Officers viewed about 2,000 hours of footage to track the car after it left.

The men will be sentenced at the same court on April 12.

Inquiries continue to identify a fourth man who was in the car at the time of the shooting, police said.

Detective Inspector Darren Jones, from the Specialist Crime Trident Investigation team, said: “These dangerous men brought unimaginable fear and horror to the streets of London.

“They cowardly shot at mourners as they gathered outside a church.

“The innocent women and girls who were injured will have to deal with the impact of that for the rest of their lives.”