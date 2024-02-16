Two arrested after migrants found in back of lorry at ferry port

Two men have been arrested after six migrants were found in the back of a lorry at Newhaven ferry port and taken to hospital.

Both the men are in custody, with one detained on suspicion of people smuggling and the other suspected of entering the UK illegally, Sussex Police said.

The discovery at the East Sussex port on Friday sparked a major emergency services response, with ambulances, police and Border Force in attendance.

The PA news agency understands no fatalities have been reported at this stage.

A statement from Sussex Police said: “We are currently supporting Border Force, who are the leading agency, and other emergency services after a boat carrying a number of people arrived on Newhaven beach.

“A man has been arrested on suspicion of facilitating illegal entry to the UK, and a second man has been arrested for illegally entering the UK.

“The ambulance service has taken six further people to hospital for treatment.”

A force spokesman confirmed to PA the boat referred to in the statement was the ferry and the people in question had been found on board it inside a lorry.

Responding to media reports about the incident, Lewes MP Maria Caulfield, whose constituency includes Newhaven, said in a post on X: “Very concerned about these reports.

“From my office in Newhaven we can see lots of activity opposite at the port and thanks to the emergency services responding.”