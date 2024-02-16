Chester Zoo visitors treated to glimpse of rare baby spider monkey

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Chester Zoo visitors treated to glimpse of rare baby spider monkey

By Press Association
Rare spider monkey born at Chester Zoo (Chester Zoo/PA)
Rare spider monkey born at Chester Zoo (Chester Zoo/PA)

A rare baby monkey has been spotted by eagle-eyed visitors at Chester Zoo.

The female baby Colombian black-headed spider monkey called Olive was born to mother Kiara on December 1 2023.

Zoo attendees have been treated to a glimpse of the baby monkey being cradled by her caring mother.

Monkey with mother
Baby spider monkey Olive with her mother Kiara (Chester Zoo/PA)

Mark Brayshaw, head of mammals at the conservation zoo, said it has been “fantastic” to see Kiara looking after her baby.

“Olive will cling to mum’s belly for a few months, before gaining enough confidence to start branching off on her own and start exploring independently – which will be great to see,” he added.

The International Union for the Conservation of Nature (IUCN) has listed the primate, which is found mainly in Colombia and Panama, as vulnerable, which means there is a high risk it may become extinct in the wild.

Baby monkey with mother
Olive was born in December and will cling to her mother’s belly for a few months before she feels confident enough to explore independently (Chester Zoo/PA)

Primatologists at Chester Zoo have played a leading role in coordinating efforts between European zoos to boost numbers.

Mr Brayshaw said: “In welcoming new life into the conservation breeding programme, we’re contributing to global efforts to secure a future for these highly endangered primates.

“In tandem with offering education, carrying out scientific research and improving public awareness, we hope to play our part in reversing their decline and ensuring the species thrives long into the future.”