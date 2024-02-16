Yousaf and Robison tell local leaders priority is still council tax freeze

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Yousaf and Robison tell local leaders priority is still council tax freeze

By Press Association
Humza Yousaf and Shona Robison met local government leaders (Jane Barlow/PA)
Humza Yousaf and Shona Robison met local government leaders (Jane Barlow/PA)

The First Minister and his deputy have told local government leaders they are continuing to prioritise the council tax freeze, amid a dispute over funding arrangements.

Humza Yousaf and Deputy First Minister Shona Robison met representatives of the umbrella body Cosla on Friday in a bid to progress the talks.

Councils across Scotland have been offered a total of £147 million to compensate them for freezing council tax, a policy announced by Mr Yousaf at the SNP conference last year.

However Cosla has said councils should have the flexibility to set their own tax rates and they have raised issues under the Verity House Agreement – an earlier deal between Holyrood and town halls.

Scottish Government budget
Shona Robison said there should be no reduction in teacher numbers (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Following Friday’s meeting, Ms Robison said: “The First Minister and I had a constructive meeting with Cosla and we will continue to engage with them over the next month as part of the budget process.

“Good progress has already been made on parts of the Verity House Agreement, including increasing funding flexibility to councils and removing ring-fencing.

“In addition to the £147 million allocated in the Scottish Budget for the council tax freeze, the Scottish budget 2024-25 makes available record funding for local government with a 3.2% real-terms increase on this year’s Budget.

“We are clear though that the Scottish Government’s priorities remain the council tax freeze, which would benefit council tax-payers across Scotland, and protecting teacher numbers, which is an important part of closing the poverty-related attainment gap.”

Last week, council leaders held a special meeting to discuss the budget settlement.

Cosla resources spokeswoman Katie Hagmann said at the time: “Leaders expressed anger at the budget setting timetable which has left councils unable to set their budgets due to a lack of certainty from (the) Scottish Government and as a result of having to wait until (the) UK Government spring statement before knowing what additional funding could be passed on.

“In addition, there was a clear direction from leaders to seek restoration of the £63 million cut to the core local government budget on behalf of their communities and the essential services they rely on at the meeting with the (deputy first minister).

“Leaders also agreed that the council tax freeze should be on a voluntary basis with agreement that the £147 million, already earmarked by (the) Scottish Government for this purpose, is distributed to all councils with flexibility to raise council tax by up to 5%.

“There should also be no penalty or reduction in funding in line with the principles of the Verity House Agreement.”