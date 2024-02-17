Support worker wins £405,000 on People’s Postcode Lottery

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
News

Support worker wins £405,000 on People’s Postcode Lottery

By Press Association
Rachel Lee won more than £405,000 on the People’s Postcode Lottery (People’s Postcode Lottery/PA)
Rachel Lee won more than £405,000 on the People's Postcode Lottery (People's Postcode Lottery/PA)

An NHS support worker has won more than £405,000 on the People’s Postcode Lottery six years after the death of her twin boys and now wants to give back in their memory.

Rachel Lee, 33, has vowed to help other ill children by becoming a paediatric nurse after suffering the loss of her baby boys.

Ms Lee and husband John, 37, broke down in tears after she won the largest share of a £1 million jackpot on the Postcode Lottery.

She said: “This just doesn’t happen to us. We’re used to picking up the phone to bad news.” 

Ms Lee won the prize money six years after the death of her twin boys and now wants to give back in their memory (People’s Postcode Lottery/PA)

Ms Lee won almost half of the lottery’s weekly Millionaire Street prize when her postcode in Dukinfield, Greater Manchester, was announced as the winner on Saturday.

The couple lost their twin sons – who they named Reggie and Ronnie – during childbirth in 2018 and Ms Lee’s life was also in danger after she contracted sepsis.

She said: “They sacrificed themselves for me. It’s heartbreaking that it happened, but in a way, I’m here to keep them alive.

“We got told that if I hadn’t given birth when I did, I would have had 24 hours to live and would have died as well.”

Ms Lee, who works as an NHS children’s complex needs support worker in Tameside and Glossop, said the winnings will allow her to pursue a job as a paediatric nurse.

She said: “I worked in a nursery for 13 years as an assistant manager and I’d had enough. I wanted to give back and do something with my career after everything I’ve been through.

“When I got the job with the NHS, I knew exactly what I wanted to do. I want to be a paediatric nurse and I want to look after poorly children.

“I can now do a Master’s nursing degree and make it happen.”

Her husband, who works for a fire alarm company, said: “It has a lot to do with losing our twin boys and she’s always wanted to give something back. To work with kids like that and families like that.

Ms Lee works as an NHS children’s complex needs support worker and wants to be a paediatric nurse (People’s Postcode Lottery/PA)

“It’s taken a bit of time because it was still so close and tender. But just to see the change in Rachel since she’s worked there and been doing that. She’s a lot happier and now she can go and fulfil that properly.” 

Ms Lee also plans to buy a Life for a Life tree for her beloved twins.

She said: “We want to get a tree for life planted at Dove Stone Reservoir (a memorial forest near Oldham). We’ve always wanted to do it but they’re expensive.”

To further add to their woes, Ms Lee’s stepfather Mike had both his legs amputated after medical complications which has left him needing 24-hour care, and she now plans on buying him a mobility car.

Ms Lee said: “It’s been an awful time. He can’t have prosthetic legs because of his age and his weight loss. He was 17 stone when he went into hospital and now he’s under 10 stone.” 

The couple are also looking at buying a new house and taking a long-awaited honeymoon.   

As Ms Lee won the maximum ticket prize and was the only player in the winning postcode, the remaining prize money totalling over £594,000 was shared between players in the postcode sector.

More than 1,280 players won cash sums ranging from £419 to £1,257, while Home-Start HOST has been awarded £75,000 by the Postcode Community Trust.

Sarah Cook, chief executive of Home Start-HOST, said: “The funding we have been awarded by the Postcode Community Trust has come at a critical time and will enable us to continue to provide the high level of support our volunteers deliver across the many services we offer to families.” 