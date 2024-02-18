What the papers say – February 18

The Prince of Wales reportedly blocking the Duke of Sussex’s return to the royal family features among a range of stories on the front pages of Sunday’s papers in Britain.

The Sunday Mirror and Sun on Sunday say there is “no way back” for Harry to return to royal duties.

On tomorrow's front page: Prince Harry planned King heart-to-heart & Sandringham stay but aides blocked it over fear ‘they’d never get rid of him’ https://t.co/4WPyuE3VgD pic.twitter.com/NsIrkS7i2F — The Sun (@TheSun) February 17, 2024

The Sunday Express leads with William blocking the duke’s return to the royal fold because “nothing has changed”.

👑 EXCLUSIVE: Prince William won't allow Prince Harry' back into royal fold as 'nothing has changed', sources have told the Sunday Express.https://t.co/jB1TGyO95h pic.twitter.com/SLdwV05JEB — Daily Express (@Daily_Express) February 17, 2024

Meanwhile, The Sunday Telegraph reports Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer launched a “broadside” at former US president Donald Trump over criticism of Nato members.

The front page of tomorrow's Sunday Telegraph: 'Starmer attacks ‘bad faith’ Trump over Nato'#TomorrowsPapersToday Sign up for the Front Page newsletterhttps://t.co/x8AV4Oomry pic.twitter.com/2BjY4jG98E — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) February 17, 2024

The war in Ukraine is the focus of The Observer as the nation pleads for more arms after they withdrew troops from Avdiivka in eastern Ukraine.

OBSERVER: Ukraine pleads for more arms as Russia seizes frontline city #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/loQWjNG3NY — Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) February 17, 2024

The Mail on Sunday says Just Stop Oil activists were planning on “occupying” the homes of MPs leading up to the general election.

MAIL ON SUNDAY: Eco zealots ‘in plot to occupy homes of MPs’ #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/S5jhN4E1Tu — Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) February 17, 2024

The Independent runs with a story on “shocking figures” of unprosecuted rape and serious assault cases in mental health wards.

Russian campaigners have claimed that Russian intelligence officers visited Alexei Navalny just two days before his death, according to The Sunday Times.

And the Daily Star says its readers have saved a bear named Baloo in Romania.