King smiles and waves on first public outing since Harry interview

The King smiled and waved as he attended church with the Queen in his first public outing since his son the Duke of Sussex hinted at a possible reconciliation.

Walking alongside Camilla and holding an umbrella, Charles arrived at St Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham, Norfolk, to rainy weather on Sunday morning.

The King was seen wearing a brown coat and waving to the public before being greeted by the Rev Canon Dr Paul Williams.

Charles is staying at Sandringham following his first bout of cancer treatment.

The 75-year-old King was seen in public for the first time since Harry suggested in an interview with a US breakfast TV show that his father’s illness could lead to a reconciliation between them.

Harry also said “I love my family” and that he was “grateful” to be able to spend time with his father when he flew back to the UK following Charles’s cancer diagnosis.

The King is staying at the estate as he undergoes treatment for cancer (Joe Giddens/PA)

The duke’s whirlwind visit to see his father for around 45 minutes prompted speculation the two men, estranged since the duke stepped down as a working royal, may be on the point of rebuilding their relationship.

In the interview, aired on Good Morning America, it was suggested a family illness could have a “re-unifying effect”, and when Harry was asked “is that possible in this case?” he replied: “Yeah, I’m sure.”