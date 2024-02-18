Cillian Murphy, Robert Downey Jr and Sophie Ellis-Bextor hit Baftas red carpet

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Cillian Murphy, Robert Downey Jr and Sophie Ellis-Bextor hit Baftas red carpet

By Press Association
Cillian Murphy is nominated for a best film actor at the Bafta ceremony (Ian West/PA)
Cillian Murphy, Robert Downey Jr and Sophie Ellis-Bextor have been among the stars arriving on the red carpet ahead of the Baftas.

Irish actor Murphy, who is nominated for best actor for playing theoretical physicist J Robert Oppenheimer in Christopher Nolan’s epic biopic Oppenheimer, was wearing a dark outfit at the Royal Festival Hall in London.

His co-star Downey Jr, who is up for supporting actor, opted for a grey suit with a starfish-shaped brooch.

British Academy Film Awards 2024
Robert Downey Jr (Ian West/PA)

London-born director Nolan’s Oppenheimer, about the father of the atomic bomb, could be the favourite on the night with 13 nominations while Greek filmmaker Yorgos Lanthimos’s surreal tale Poor Things has 11 nods.

Murphy faces competition from fellow Irishman Barry Keoghan, who took on the role of a student at Oxford in high-society thriller Saltburn, and Canadian actor Ryan Gosling for blockbuster success Barbie.

Sophie Ellis-Bextor was asked on the red carpet by the PA news agency how it would be received if Keoghan recreated his naked dance in Saltburn.

She said him performing again to her hit Murder On The Dancefloor “may be a bit much” for the ceremony but she was looking forward to seeing him again.

She also said she “felt very complimented” by director Emerald Fennell choosing her 2001 song for the film.

Sophie Ellis-Bextor at the Royal Festival Hall
Sophie Ellis-Bextor at the Royal Festival Hall (Ian West/PA)

Saltburn actor Richard E Grant told PA that “a number of grandmothers” had written to complain about the film which contains explicit and sexual imagery.

He said the women claimed they had been “told to watch it as a family film before Christmas”, and joked that “their false teeth fell out so it was a great response”.

Actress Samantha Morton told PA that she “sobbed” during the interval of a London play when she found out she would receive the Bafta fellowship, the film academy’s highest honour.

She added: “I was going to see My Neighbour Totoro at the Barbican, which is incredible, by the way, and it’s enough to cry out anyway.

“My family had got up (for) ice cream at the interval and I was just sobbing and I was like, people probably thought I had really bad news, but no, it was good news.”

British Academy Film Awards 2024
Samantha Morton has been honoured with a Bafta fellowship (Ian West/PA)

There are also nine nominations each for Martin Scorsese’s western Killers Of The Flower Moon and Jonathan Glazer’s Holocaust film The Zone Of Interest, as well as three nods each for How To Have Sex and Past Lives.

Actress Mia McKenna-Bruce told PA that the goal of How To Have Sex was to “start the conversation” around the film’s themes to do with sex, consent and more.

McKenna-Bruce, nominated for the Bafta Rising Star award, also said that if more people see it because of the Baftas it will make a “wider difference”.

The Prince of Wales, who is president of Bafta, is attending the event – his first high-profile royal engagement since his wife’s operation.

At the prestigious film event last year, William was accompanied by the Princess of Wales, who will not be attending this time as she continues her recovery.

The Bafta film awards is hosted by Scottish actor David Tennant and will feature performances by Ellis-Bextor and Hannah Waddingham.

The ceremony will be broadcast on BBC One and iPlayer from 7pm.