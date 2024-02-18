William in front row of Baftas in first high-profile engagement since Kate’s op

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
William in front row of Baftas in first high-profile engagement since Kate’s op

By Press Association
The Prince of Wales made his way down the red carpet (Jordan Pettitt/PA)

The Prince of Wales took his seat in the front row of the Bafta film awards ceremony in his first high-profile royal engagement since his wife’s operation.

William, who is president of the arts charity, made his way down the red carpet at the Royal Festival Hall on Sunday wearing a black bow tie and navy velvet suit jacket, waving to cameras and stopping to chat and take selfies with a few members of the public.

William chatted with members of the public on the red carpet (Jordan Pettitt/PA)

At the prestigious film event last year, William was accompanied by the Princess of Wales, who had abdominal surgery on January 16 at the London Clinic and has since returned home to Adelaide Cottage in Windsor to be with their three children.

He made apologies for Kate’s absence at a short meet and greet before taking his seat.

From the red carpet, the prince was escorted through the venue by Bafta chief executive Jane Millichip before meeting a group of organisers just outside the entrance to the auditorium.

William sat next to Cate Blanchett, who is also a member of the Earthshot Prize council (Jordan Pettitt/PA)

He met senior figures from Bafta, the Southbank Centre and EE, which is sponsoring the awards, chatting with them about some of the nominated films.

Speaking with Elaine Bedell, chief executive of the Southbank Centre, he made apologies for his wife’s absence, saying she loves the Bafta film awards.

He told Charlotte Moore, chief content officer at the BBC, that he “loved” Oppenheimer, for which Cillian Murphy is nominated in the best actor category.

William then moved into the auditorium to take his seat in the front row next to Australian actress and Earthshot Prize council member Cate Blanchett, whom he greeted warmly.

William and Elaine Bedell, chief executive of the Southbank Centre (Jordan Pettitt/PA)

He stood briefly to chat with former footballer David Beckham before the ceremony got underway.

Also sat in the front row of the 2,400-seat auditorium were actors Michael Sheen and Richard E Grant, as well as Saltburn director Emerald Fennell.