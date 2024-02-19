BBC faces ‘enormous challenges’ during current financial climate

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

BBC faces ‘enormous challenges’ during current financial climate

By Press Association
BBC director-general Tim Davie (Hannah McKay/PA)
BBC director-general Tim Davie (Hannah McKay/PA)

The BBC is dealing with “enormous challenges” amid high inflation and changes to the licence fee.

Director general Tim Davie also told the Commons’ Public Accounts Committee (PAC) on Monday the corporation “welcomes” the Government announcing in December that the funding would be at a lower rate of inflation as it provides certainty to the broadcaster.

He said: “You’ve got the financial settlement, which was two years flat, four years CPI (a rate of inflation).

“We can talk about the joys of quite high inflation in year two and the additional pressures that we’ve got at the BBC, like many organisations and businesses to be fair but this does put enormous challenges.”

Mr Davie also told MPs that the corporation will look into whether there should be changes to the licence fee this year amid the Government’s review into the current funding model.

BBC Stock
BBC Broadcasting House in London (Ian West/PA)

The corporation is currently looking to find £500 million in annual savings and has been reassessing its priorities because of the licence fee freeze at £159 a year.

The BBC licence fee is set to rise in April, to £169.50 a year in line with September’s CPI, less than what was originally thought, which the corporation previously said would “require further changes on top of the major savings that we are already delivering”.

Cost-cutting measures at the corporation have included moving a number of World Service TV and radio broadcast services online, merging the domestic and global news channels and axing the soap Doctors later this year due to “super inflation in drama production”.

In January, it announced a deal had been agreed to sell its famous BBC Elstree Centre, which includes the set of EastEnders.

PAC is also supposed to question the BBC about spending as its plans to spend least an extra £700 million outside London between March 2021 and March 2028 to “strengthen” UK delivery.