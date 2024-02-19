Heavy rain could bring flooding to parts of UK on Wednesday By Press Association February 19 2024, 11:08 pm February 19 2024, 11:08 pm Share Heavy rain could bring flooding to parts of UK on Wednesday Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/news/uk/6379415/heavy-rain-could-bring-flooding-to-parts-of-uk-on-wednesday/ Copy Link A yellow rain warning is in place across south-west England and Wales from midnight until noon on Wednesday (Jacob King/PA) Heavy rain could bring flooding and travel disruption to parts of the UK on Wednesday. A yellow rain warning is in place across south-west England and Wales from midnight until noon. The Met Office has warned that homes and businesses could be flooded, with some interruption to power supplies and other services. ⚠️ Yellow weather warning issued ⚠️Rain across South West England and southern WalesWednesday 0000 – 1200Latest info 👉 https://t.co/QwDLMfRBfsStay #WeatherAware⚠️ pic.twitter.com/0aUokec7q2— Met Office (@metoffice) February 19, 2024 Bus and train services may also be affected, leading to longer journey times. Met Office meteorologist Alex Deakin said the rain will be a cause for concern “because the ground is saturated in places”. “That is likely to cause some issues, so there is a warning in place,” he said. Temperatures will be mild across most of the country on Wednesday (Gareth Fuller/PA) Temperatures will be mild at between 11C-13C across most of the country on Wednesday. However, temperatures will then drop to between 7C-10C on Thursday as wind from the north Atlantic sweeps away the rain clouds. Earlier in the week, the weather will be dry and fairly cloudy on Monday night, with a band of rain spreading south-eastwards through the day on Tuesday.