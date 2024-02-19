Heavy rain could bring flooding to parts of UK on Wednesday

Heavy rain could bring flooding and travel disruption to parts of the UK on Wednesday.

A yellow rain warning is in place across south-west England and Wales from midnight until noon.

The Met Office has warned that homes and businesses could be flooded, with some interruption to power supplies and other services.

⚠️ Yellow weather warning issued ⚠️ Rain across South West England and southern Wales Wednesday 0000 – 1200 Latest info 👉 https://t.co/QwDLMfRBfs Stay #WeatherAware⚠️ pic.twitter.com/0aUokec7q2 — Met Office (@metoffice) February 19, 2024

Bus and train services may also be affected, leading to longer journey times.

Met Office meteorologist Alex Deakin said the rain will be a cause for concern “because the ground is saturated in places”.

“That is likely to cause some issues, so there is a warning in place,” he said.

Temperatures will be mild across most of the country on Wednesday (Gareth Fuller/PA)

Temperatures will be mild at between 11C-13C across most of the country on Wednesday.

However, temperatures will then drop to between 7C-10C on Thursday as wind from the north Atlantic sweeps away the rain clouds.

Earlier in the week, the weather will be dry and fairly cloudy on Monday night, with a band of rain spreading south-eastwards through the day on Tuesday.