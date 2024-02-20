Heavy rain expected to bring flooding to parts of UK

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Heavy rain expected to bring flooding to parts of UK

By Press Association
(Jacob King/PA)
(Jacob King/PA)

Heavy rain is set to bring flooding to parts of the UK, the Met Office has warned.

A yellow rain warning is in place across south-west England and Wales from midnight until noon on Wednesday.

Homes and businesses could be flooded, with some interruption to power supplies and other services.

Winter weather Feb 11th 2024
Strong winds could also bring some gales around coastal areas (Owen Humphreys/PA)

Bus and train services may also be affected, leading to longer journey times.

Met Office meteorologist Greg Dewhurst said: “We could see quite widely across western parts of the UK 10 to 20mm of rain.

“But over those higher ground spots of parts of Wales, south-west England in particular, we could see 40 to 50 and then locally 60 or 70mm of rain.”

He said the heavy rainfall could cause some flooding.

“This falling on the back of what has been a wet winter, wet month… we could see some flooding develop as we move through tomorrow morning.”

The afternoon will bring respite from the rain, with sunny spells in parts of the country.

“It becomes much brighter into the afternoon through Wednesday with sunny spells,” he said.

“It takes time to clear across some central southern parts of the UK so it might stay cloudy here and then some parts of southern England may continue to see rain through the day.”

Strong winds could also bring gales around coastal areas.

Temperatures across the country will generally range between 12C to 14C, he added.