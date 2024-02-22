Meghan makes touching tribute in honour of late ‘dear friend’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

Meghan makes touching tribute in honour of late ‘dear friend’

By Press Association
Meghan’s video message at the unveiling of the Oli Juste Wing at the Mayhew charity (Ben Stevens/Mayhew/PA)
Meghan’s video message at the unveiling of the Oli Juste Wing at the Mayhew charity (Ben Stevens/Mayhew/PA)

The Duchess of Sussex has sent a personal video message in memory of an animal behaviourist friend to mark the naming of a new rescue wing in his honour.

Meghan paid tribute to dog trainer Oli Juste, who introduced her to the Mayhew animal charity, leading to her becoming its patron for three years.

The recording of the duchess was played to guests including actors Nigel Harman, Rula Lenska, Beatie Edney and Laura Aikman at the unveiling of the Oli Juste Wing at Mayhew’s centre in north London on Wednesday.

Mr Juste died suddenly in January 2022, and Mayhew said a “generous” donation made by his “dear friend” Meghan through her Archewell Foundation, to help continue his legacy, had made the new refurbished kennels possible.

The duchess said in her message: “A heartfelt thank you to the wonderful team at Mayhew who have worked tirelessly to bring this dream to life.

“It was so important to find a way to celebrate Oli’s memory in a manner that he would have loved.

“Mayhew is a beacon of hope for those in need and a shining example of what can be achieved when we work together.”

Royal visit to Mayhew charity
The duchess with a Jack Russell called Minnie during a visit to Mayhew, an animal welfare charity in 2019 (Eddie Mulholland/Daily Telegraph/PA)

A statement on Meghan’s sussex.com website recounted the duchess’ bond with Mr Juste, saying: “They shared many things throughout their friendship, among which was a deep commitment to animal welfare and a love of rescue dogs.”

It added: “The Oli Juste Wing is a testament to his unwavering love and commitment to our furry friends, and will improve the lives of countless animals, reminding us all of the power of compassion, connection, and care.”

The duchess has adopted a number of rescue dogs over the years including a Guy, a beagle, and a black Labrador called Pula.

Mr Juste and his fiance Rob helped care for Guy when Meghan moved to the UK and the dog was recovering from an accident.

Meghan wrote in 2022 that she was left “heartbroken” by Mr Juste’s death.