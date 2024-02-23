What the papers say – February 23

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

What the papers say – February 23

By Press Association
A new Brexit deal under the Labour party and fallout from the “chaos” in the House of Commons feature among a variety of stories on the front pages of the UK’s newspapers on Friday.

The Independent reports on the “chaos” in the Commons, leading with Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer being “forced to deny” he threatened the Commons speaker after a vote on a ceasefire in Gaza.

The i reports on EU officials who say a new Brexit deal on food and cars could be agreed with Labour.

The Guardian says seeing the same GP every visit improves health and “cuts workloads”.

The Daily Telegraph leads with Ukrainian soldiers blaming a lack of supplies from Western countries for setbacks in the battlefields.

The Daily Express and the Daily Mail ask why police did not stop an “antisemitic slur” being projected onto the Big Ben.

The Times says the Fundraising Regulator has started an investigation after the newspaper found people door-knocking for a well-known children’s charity had been taught “pressure-selling techniques”.

The Daily Mirror reports on Roger Clarke, who has spoken for the first time after he was jailed for smuggling £1 million worth of cocaine on a cruise ship.

The Metro leads with a story on “two years of lunacy” from Vladimir Putin as the second anniversary of the war in Ukraine approaches.

The Sun runs with pictures of pop star Ellie Goulding, who is on holiday in Costa Rica.

The Financial Times reports on a “bumper earnings report” for Nvidia, which created a stock market rally.

And the Daily Star says it was “a bad day for mutts” as US President Joe Biden’s dog reportedly bit his secret service team 24 times in nine months.