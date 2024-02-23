Child among three dead after two-car crash near Worcester

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Child among three dead after two-car crash near Worcester

By Press Association
Two women and a child have died after a collision near Worcester (PA)
Two women and a child have died after a collision involving two cars near Worcester, West Midlands Ambulance Service has said.

The service was called at 3.07pm on Thursday to the A44 in Spetchley, sending five ambulances, four paramedic officers, a trauma doctor and critical care paramedic to the scene.

Two air ambulances based at Cosford and Strensham also attended the incident, with the first crew arriving within seven minutes.

A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokeswoman says: “On arrival, crews discovered five patients.

“Two women and a male child from the first car were in critical conditions.

“The child received advanced life support before being conveyed on blue lights via land ambulance to Worcester Royal Hospital but sadly, shortly after arrival, it became clear he could not be saved and was confirmed dead at the scene.

“Medics administered advanced life support to both female patients but unfortunately, despite everyone’s best efforts, they could not be saved and were confirmed dead at the scene.”

Two male patients from a second car were taken to hospital in Birmingham. One has suffered life-threatening injuries, while the other had potentially life-threatening injuries.

“Ambulance staff were grateful for the assistance of police and fire colleagues at the scene as all three emergency services worked well together in what were extremely difficult circumstances,” the spokeswoman added.