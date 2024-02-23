Nightclub murder suspect accuses co-defendant of making up confession ‘lies’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Nightclub murder suspect accuses co-defendant of making up confession ‘lies’

By Press Association
Police outside the Crane nightclub in Digbeth, Birmingham (Phil Barnett/PA)
A man accused of murdering a semi-professional footballer inside a nightclub has claimed a co-defendant has “manufactured” lies, including an alleged confession, to disguise his own involvement in the stabbing.

Kami Carpenter told jurors he did not make a confession to his friend Remy Gordon about the killing of Cody Fisher, who was stabbed in the chest at Birmingham’s Crane nightclub on Boxing Day 2022.

Gordon said earlier in a trial at Birmingham Crown Court that he was “not the killer” and that Carpenter had admitted during a conversation in a takeaway that he had stabbed 23-year-old Mr Fisher and left the knife at the scene.

Prosecutors allege Gordon, Carpenter and a third defendant, Reegan Anderson, murdered Mr Fisher in “awful revenge” after a minor altercation at a nightclub in Solihull two nights earlier.

Cody Fisher stabbing court case
Remy Gordon (left) and Kami Carpenter (Elizabeth Cook/PA)

Giving evidence on Friday, Carpenter denied stabbing anyone at the Crane, or knowing that anyone had been stabbed while he was inside the club.

Claiming he had later changed his clothes because they were wet and smelled of alcohol and body odour, and that he was not worried about DNA being found on them, Carpenter denied telling Gordon he had caused Mr Fisher’s death.

Carpenter told the jury: “Remy is lying.”

Answering questions from prosecutor Michael Duck KC, Carpenter agreed with the suggestion that the “lethal” knife used to kill Mr Fisher must have been taken past nightclub security checks.

Mr Duck asked Carpenter: “Who do you believe, having looked at the evidence, killed Cody Fisher?”

Carpenter answered: “I can’t be certain who killed Cody Fisher but from what I have seen in the evidence and the lies that Remy has manufactured to exonerate himself, the only reason I believe somebody would do that is to actually disguise their own intentions and what they have done.”

Cody Fisher death
Cody Fisher (Chris Jepson/Bromsgrove Sporting FC/PA)

Mr Duck said: “You suggest on the evidence you have seen, he is the killer?”

“I can’t say for certain,” Carpenter replied. “That’s just a conclusion I have drawn.”

Carpenter, 22, who was asked if one of his group at the Crane had taken the murder weapon into the club, added: “Looking back now it’s definitely not the company that I should have been keeping.”

Carpenter, of no fixed address, denies charges of murder and affray.

Gordon, 23, of Cofton Park Drive, Birmingham, and Anderson, 19, of no fixed address, also deny both charges.

In his evidence earlier this month, Gordon said he had not encouraged anyone to cause really serious harm to Mr Fisher and did not wish to cause really serious harm himself.

Mr Fisher, a former Birmingham City academy member from Redditch who also played for Stratford Town and Bromsgrove Sporting, died at the scene.

The trial continues.