Promenade closed off after large landslide on the Isle of Wight

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

Promenade closed off after large landslide on the Isle of Wight

By Press Association
A landslide at Totland has forced the Isle of Wight Council to close off the promenade (Isle of Wight Council/PA )
A landslide at Totland has forced the Isle of Wight Council to close off the promenade (Isle of Wight Council/PA )

A promenade on the Isle of Wight has been closed off to the public following a large cliff fall.

Several tonnes of rock and soil have fallen onto the seaside path at Totland on the western side of the island following the landslide on Thursday evening.

The Isle of Wight Council has put up barriers to close the pathway and advised members of the public to be careful on seaside paths.

Concern has been raised recently for the nearby scenic Military Road which has come closer to the sea edge following other landfalls.

A spokesman said: “Walkers have been warned to avoid an area of promenade near Totland following a large cliff fall.

“The landslide happened yesterday evening (Thursday) leaving tonnes of rock and soil strewn across the sea wall and beach, just north of Totland pier.

“The pathway has been closed and the Isle of Wight Council is advising people to observe the barriers and signage and to stay away from the debris which is not safe.

“A further section of the promenade between the Waterfront pub and Widdick Chine has also been closed off following the discovery of voids beneath the path.”

Natasha Dix, the council’s service director for environment, said: “Following our recent inspections, we believe it is not safe for people to be walking on this section of the wall until we have a clear idea of the extent of the damage.

“We would like to continue to remind the community that we are still in a very wet and stormy period in which there will be rockfalls, cliff falls and increased landslide risk.

“We would advise the community to stay alert to these risks when at the coast and staying away from potentially dangerous parts of the coastline.”