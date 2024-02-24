Ministry of Defence confirms 500kg bomb found in Plymouth detonated at sea

The Ministry of Defence (MoD) has confirmed a Second World War bomb that forced thousands to evacuate in Plymouth has been detonated at sea.

An MoD spokeswoman told the Press Association the bomb had been “detonated successfully at 9.51pm”.

The 500kg explosive was discovered in a back garden on Tuesday, which prompted “one of the largest UK peacetime evacuation operations” according to the MoD.

Around 30 of the armed forces’ most experienced bomb disposal specialists had worked around the clock since Tuesday to assess the condition of the device since it was discovered in St Michael Avenue in the Keyham area of Plymouth.

Around 10,320 people and 1,219 properties were affected by the 300-metre cordon which was put in place around the site.