What the papers say – February 24

A broad range of stories feature across Saturday’s front pages with anti-Parliament sentiment, abortion laws and the King’s health among the topics covered.

The Times leads with a pro-Palestine activist’s plan to overwhelm Parliament by descending on Westminster Hall to call for a ceasefire in Gaza.

The Daily Telegraph focuses on Health Secretary Victoria Atkins throwing her support to an amendment to the Criminal Justice Bill in March which would see women protected from prosecution for abortion.

DAILY TELEGRAPH: Health secretary gives backing to decriminalisation of abortion

The Independent concentrates on a special report from the frontlines of the war in Ukraine on the second anniversarry of the Russian invasion.

INDEPENDENT: If Ukraine loses, the West is next

The Daily Mirror focuses on the King receiving more than 7,000 get well cards from well wishers in the wake of his cancer diagnosis.

The Daily Express continues its coverage of Dame Esther Rantzen’s assisted dying campaign which it says is one step closer to a vote by MPs.

EXPRESS: Esther: My joy MPs can bring in right to die laws

The Daily Mail lead on a Briton facing life behind bars for murdering a stranger with the court hearing they had been inspired by a Netflix documentary.

MAIL: Vile cat killer who went on to murder

The i weekend leads with a piece on MI6 with the spy agency said to be offering British citizenships to Russian officials in exchange for the inside scoop on the Kremlin.

i UK offer Russian officials British citzenships

Scary Spice, now known as Melanie Brown, has shared the brutal reality of what life is like for those suffering domestic and financial abuse, on the front page of The Sun.



On tomorrow's front page: 'I was so broke after I left abusive ex I was secretly shopping in Lidl and sleeping in same bed as three kids', reveals Mel B

The Financial Times reports on the “granolas” of the European stock market, which are set to perform at a record high this week, echoing the USA’s high-performing “Magnificent Seven”.

Just published: front page of the Financial Times, UK edition, Saturday 24 February

And the Daily Star splashes with a story on the demotion of a traditional English roast as the nation’s favourite family dinner.