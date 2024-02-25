UK veterans ‘hear jets and sirens’ at Kyiv sleep-out to raise funds for homeless

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
UK veterans ‘hear jets and sirens’ at Kyiv sleep-out to raise funds for homeless

By Press Association
Dan Kaine, Matt Hooper and Mike O’Halloran, travelled to Kyiv to sleep outside in sleeping bags for charity (Dan Kaine/PA)
Three British military veterans heard the sound of fighter jets and air raid sirens after sleeping a night outside in Kyiv to raise money for homeless Ukrainians.

Dan Kaine, 44, Matt Hooper, 44, and Mike O’Halloran, 53, travelled to the Ukrainian capital to sleep outside in sleeping bags on Friday and Saturday – within a secure compound to avoid breaking curfew laws.

The charity sleep-out aims to raise awareness of homeless and displaced Ukrainians living in the war zone while marking the two-year anniversary of Russia’s full-scale invasion, which began on February 24 2022.

The men, whose faces and military career details cannot be shared for security reasons, are fundraising for the charity RE:ACT Disaster Response.

Military veterans Dan Kaine, Matt Hooper and Mike O’Halloran spent night one of their two-night sleep-out outside in Kyiv (Dan Kaine/PA)

Mr Kaine described the trio’s first night in a post on LinkedIn and said it began with the sound of fighter jets and air raid sirens on Friday.

The three men were escorted at around 7.30pm by Kyiv’s chief of police in Mykhailivs’ka to the secure compound where they spent the night.

Hours later, Mr Kaine saw a flash alert and described the moment, writing on LinkedIn: “At 21.47 hours the air raid sirens sounded across the capital, closely followed by an internal flash alert to inform us that 16 Shahed drones were in the air on a trajectory to hit targets in Kyiv.

“This was immediately preceded by the sound of fighter jets taking off from Kyiv Airport.”

The veterans saw another flash alert at around 4.47am to indicate Russian missiles had been destroyed by Ukraine.

Mr Kaine explained: “At 4.47 hours another flash alert had been received to inform us that overnight, 23 of 31 Shahed drones had been destroyed by Ukraine, meaning eight, unfortunately, made it to their targets; killing and injuring innocent civilians across the country.”

The men slept in sub-zero temperatures with only a sleeping bag and a mat “to make it as realistic as possible to experience what homeless people are going through outside in a war zone”, Mr Kaine, based in London, previously told the PA news agency.

He explained: “The rain then started at approximately 22.00 hours, with a noticeable drop in outside temperature, which when combined with wind chill, reduced it to just below zero degrees Celsius.”

“The roar of traffic from the highway, which skirts the river, merged with the gushes of wind blowing through the trees.

“The noise was amplified further when combined with the sound of each drop of rain which echoed through the waterproof covers protecting each of our sleeping bags.”

Mr Kaine added that the group struggled to sleep due to being “soaking wet” and attempting to keep warm amid freezing temperatures.

“At 05.00 hours, all three of us were wide awake. The ground was soaking wet, and the wind still blowing through the trees,” he said.

“Getting out of a warm sleeping bag into the cold is never a nice feeling!”

A photo of rucksacks and sleeping bags on a train platform in Ukraine
The trio will be using sleeping bags and mats to make the experience ‘as realistic as possible’ (Dan Kaine/PA)

Ukrainian police officers patrolled the area where the three veterans slept, which was in a secure compound to avoid breaking the wartime curfew.

“Due to the strict war curfew in place across Ukraine from midnight to 6.00 hours, the police chief instructed two police officers to check on us periodically, which they kindly did,” he said.

Mr Kaine described the night as uncomfortable and unenjoyable but said this achieved the fundraiser’s purpose to raise awareness about the conditions homeless Ukrainians face in their war-torn country.

“Being military veterans and no strangers to sleeping outside in war zones, I’m sure none of us mind admitting that even for us it was not a comfortable or enjoyable night,” he said.

“But, that’s the point of myself, Mike and Matthew doing this fundraiser.”

He added: “This experience will serve to raise funds for, and awareness of the struggles that thousands of civilians continue to face by being forced from their homes, in the dead of night, in below-freezing temperatures.”

The fundraiser has raised nearly £6,000 of its £10,000 target.

To find out more, visit: https://www.gofundme.com/f/veterans-sleepout-in-kyiv-to-raise-needed-funds