What the papers say – February 27

The fallout from Lee Anderson’s suspension as a Conservative MP features among a variety of stories on the front pages of Britain’s newspapers on Tuesday.

The Independent says the Prime Minister declined to call out Mr Anderson’s comments about Mayor of London Sadiq Khan being controlled by “Islamists” as racist, as the former party deputy chairman refuses to apologise for the statement.

The Independent says the Prime Minister declined to call out Mr Anderson's comments about Mayor of London Sadiq Khan being controlled by "Islamists" as racist, as the former party deputy chairman refuses to apologise for the statement.

The Times says Rishi Sunak has moved to “take heat out of” the row, saying he is proof the country is not racist.

Meanwhile, the Daily Express says “Red Wall Tories” have called for the lifting of the suspension on Mr Anderson.

In other news, the Daily Mirror says 100 children a day are blackmailed online.

The Daily Mirror says 100 children a day are blackmailed online.

Sweden has cleared the “last hurdle” to join Nato, according to the Financial Times.

Sweden has cleared the "last hurdle" to join Nato, according to the Financial Times.

The i says Chancellor Jeremy Hunt has just six days to find tax cuts to “save Tory MPs”, while the Guardian focuses on experts warning Mr Hunt over a “dubious” case for unfunded tax cuts.

The i says Chancellor Jeremy Hunt has just six days to find tax cuts to "save Tory MPs", while the Guardian focuses on experts warning Mr Hunt over a "dubious" case for unfunded tax cuts.

THE GUARDIAN: Experts warn Hunt over ‘dubious’ case for unfunded budget tax cuts #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/8wDXjg0Yko — Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) February 26, 2024

The Daily Telegraph reports that “military wives” have caused the Ministry of Defence to shelve plans to change the way military housing is allocated.

The Daily Telegraph reports that "military wives" have caused the Ministry of Defence to shelve plans to change the way military housing is allocated.

The Metro reports on a woman who was sentenced to a minimum of 24-years after killing a stranger in July 2021.

The Metro reports on a woman who was sentenced to a minimum of 24-years after killing a stranger in July 2021.

The Sun says Friends star Courtney Cox could be the first signing for the celebrity spin-off of the show The Traitors.

The Sun says Friends star Courtney Cox could be the first signing for the celebrity spin-off of the show The Traitors.

And the Daily Star runs with a story on a celebrity health guru who claims people should sing to their food to improve their wellbeing.