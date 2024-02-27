What the papers say – February 27

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

What the papers say – February 27

By Press Association
What the papers say – February 27
What the papers say – February 27

The fallout from Lee Anderson’s suspension as a Conservative MP features among a variety of stories on the front pages of Britain’s newspapers on Tuesday.

The Independent says the Prime Minister declined to call out Mr Anderson’s comments about Mayor of London Sadiq Khan being controlled by “Islamists” as racist, as the former party deputy chairman refuses to apologise for the statement.

The Times says Rishi Sunak has moved to “take heat out of” the row, saying he is proof the country is not racist.

Meanwhile, the Daily Express says “Red Wall Tories” have called for the lifting of the suspension on Mr Anderson.

In other news, the Daily Mirror says 100 children a day are blackmailed online.

Sweden has cleared the “last hurdle” to join Nato, according to the Financial Times.

The i says Chancellor Jeremy Hunt has just six days to find tax cuts to “save Tory MPs”, while the Guardian focuses on experts warning Mr Hunt over a “dubious” case for unfunded tax cuts.

The Daily Telegraph reports that “military wives” have caused the Ministry of Defence to shelve plans to change the way military housing is allocated.

The Metro reports on a woman who was sentenced to a minimum of 24-years after killing a stranger in July 2021.

The Sun says Friends star Courtney Cox could be the first signing for the celebrity spin-off of the show The Traitors.

And the Daily Star runs with a story on a celebrity health guru who claims people should sing to their food to improve their wellbeing.