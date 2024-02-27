Machine digging HS2’s longest tunnel breaks through

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Machine digging HS2’s longest tunnel breaks through

By Press Association
The machine digging HS2’s longest tunnel has completed its 10-mile journey under the Chiltern Hills (Aaron Chown/PA)
The machine digging HS2’s longest tunnel has completed its 10-mile journey under the Chiltern Hills.

Florence, named after nurse Florence Nightingale, was greeted with fireworks and cheers from hundreds of HS2 workers who gathered to witness the moment near South Heath, Buckinghamshire, on Tuesday.

It was launched in May 2021 near Rickmansworth, Hertfordshire.

(PA Graphics)
The machine dug one of a pair of tunnels with a depth of up to 80 metres that will be used for HS2 trains travelling between London and Birmingham.

A second identical machine will break through in the coming weeks.

Rail minister Huw Merriman said: “This ground-breaking moment for HS2 demonstrates significant progress on the country’s largest infrastructure project, with Florence paving the way for faster, greener journeys between London and Birmingham while supporting hundreds of jobs and apprenticeships along the way.

“Today’s breakthrough of HS2’s longest tunnel highlights the momentum behind the project and the achievement is testament to the hard work and dedication of the 450-strong team helping deliver the line that will transform rail travel for generations to come.”

HS2 workers
The move completes a 10-mile journey under the Chiltern Hills, in North Portal, near South Heath, Buckinghamshire (Aaron Chown/PA)

HS2 Ltd described Florence as an “underground factory” with a crew of around 17 people working in shifts to keep it running constantly.

It excavated the tunnel, lined it with 56,000 pre-cast concrete segments and grouted them into position, moving at an average speed of 16 metres per day.

Florence, which has a diameter of 10.25 metres, will be dismantled over the coming weeks.

Some large parts will be reused in other tunnel boring machines (TBMs) but many will be scrapped.

The three million cubic metres of chalk and other material removed during the tunnelling is being used for a grassland restoration project at the site where the machines were launched.

Preparations are also under way for the launch of two more machines to excavate tunnels between Old Oak Common and Euston in the capital.

HS2 project
Workers cheered the completion of the project (Aaron Chown/PA)

HS2 Ltd executive chairman Sir Jon Thompson said: “Today is an incredible day for HS2 and I’d like to thank the hundreds of people who’ve worked so hard over many years to make it happen.

“Once complete, HS2 will dramatically improve journeys between our two largest cities and also free up space on the existing mainline for more local trains.

“We’ve still got a lot of work to do, but historic moments like today really underline the huge amount of progress that’s been made and the fantastic engineering skills we have on the project.”

HS2 Ltd project client David Emms, who is responsible for the section of the route that includes the tunnel, paid tribute to the workers for their “immense feats of engineering”.

He went on: “HS2 remains the biggest infrastructure project in the UK.

“From tunnels to train stations to structures and systems, the scale and ambition of what we are delivering is unmatched.

“What we are achieving today has helped to set new standards for the construction industry in the UK and around the world.

“Not only that, rail travel for the future is being set by us as well.”

Florence was operated by HS2’s main works contractor Align, which is a joint venture formed of infrastructure companies Bouygues Travaux Publics, Sir Robert McAlpine and VolkerFitzpatrick.

Four similar TMBs are being used for tunnels on the approach to London, while another two will work on Birmingham’s Bromford tunnel.