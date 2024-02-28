What the papers say – February 28

The latest in Westminster, global politics, and the royal family feature among a variety of stories on the front pages of the nation’s papers on Wednesday.

The Daily Express runs with a piece on a defiant Lee Anderson, who has insisted he is not racist.

The Guardian says the Tories put the party’s reputation above a sexual assault claim, after the alleged victim said the party failed to investigate an MP amid accusations of a serious attack.

The Daily Mail splashes with a front on James Cleverly being met with “fury” after it emerged he has no plans to increase defence spending ahead of next week’s budget.

The Metro reports on Home Secretary James Cleverly hiking the price of cigarettes in next week’s budget.

The Times also splashes with a piece on Mr Cleverly, who has told pro-Palestine protesters they have “made their point” and called for them to stop demonstrating on the attacks on Gaza.

The Independent runs with a piece on the Post Office scandal, with a former sub-Postmaster urging the government to set it right with those who have been wronged.

The i reports that Labour is still yet to capture a large chunk of its target voters, with a general election coming later in the year.

Daily Telegraph writes about a rift in Nato, with the UK blocking French President Emmanuel Macron’s plan to send Nato forces into Ukraine because the move would be a “major escalation” in the war.

The Daily Mirror leads with a piece on the royal family, as the Duke of York led the family on their way to a memorial service, which the paper claims has sparked “fury”.

The Sun runs with a story on the BBC apologising to the family of a teenager who claimed they were paid thousands to send explicit images to presenter Huw Edwards.

Financial Times reports on Thames Water’s latest push to avoid being taken over by the Government’s “special administration regime”.

The Daily Star splashes with a piece on Taylor Swift, with the paper claiming she has been accused of being a satanist.