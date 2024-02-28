Trees and shrubs ‘laden’ with blossom thanks to weather over past year, says RHS

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Trees and shrubs ‘laden’ with blossom thanks to weather over past year, says RHS

By Press Association
Horticulturist Ruben Vega Rubio tends to the stunning pink camellia which has come into bloom at RHS Garden Wisley in Surrey (RHS/Oliver Dixon/PA)
Trees and shrubs are “laden” with blossom this spring because of weather conditions over the past year, the Royal Horticultural Society has said.

Already gardens are seeing a flurry of colour from blossoming plants including magnolias, early cherries and camellias, while rhododendrons and wisteria also look promising, the horticultural charity said.

And fruit blossom promises to be good, although whether trees in flower are hit by spring frosts will determine if they produce bountiful pear, apple and plum harvests later in the year.

The conditions for a great display of blossom have been building since last spring, with high soil moisture from a wet March 2023, an extremely hot June allowing for plenty of light while buds were developing, and a wet summer which kept them well watered.

An Egyptian goose gosling in front of daffodils
Flowers including snowdrops, crocuses and daffodils have come into bloom in the mild weather (Aaron Chown/PA)

Though the winter has been mild, there have been sufficient cold days to release the flower buds from a dormant state so they are now developing in the current mild weather, the RHS said.

Guy Barter, RHS chief horticulturist, said: “The trees are laden with viable flower buds, due to favourable weather last spring and summer when flowering trees form flower buds for the following year.

“Plentiful March rain meant soil moisture was still high, while extremely hot, bright weather in June and the subsequent lack of summer drought was ideal for flower bud formation.

“The warm September weather completed bud development.”

And he said: “Although this winter has been mild and wet, there was still enough cold to release dormant buds so they can open at the right time.”

The RHS said its gardens at Rosemoor, North Devon; Hyde Hall, Essex; Harlow Carr, North Yorkshire; Bridgewater in Greater Manchester and Wisley in Surrey, were full of spring colour on shrubs and trees.

And on the ground, an unseasonably warm February has brought forward snowdrops, crocuses and daffodils, the charity said.