Harry appears in video message to call for WellChild Awards nominations

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

Harry appears in video message to call for WellChild Awards nominations

By Press Association
The Duke of Sussex appearing in the video message (WellChild/PA)
The Duke of Sussex appearing in the video message (WellChild/PA)

The Duke of Sussex has hailed the “extraordinary strength and spirit” of young people with complex medical conditions as he appeared in a video calling for WellChild Awards nominations.

Harry’s brief on-camera message was released on the same day he lost a High Court challenge against the Home Office over a decision to change the level of his personal security when he visits the UK.

The duke is to seek to appeal against the ruling, his lawyers have announced.

Harry, looking relaxed in a grey shirt and wearing his leather cord necklace, urged the public to put forward the names of the “remarkable individuals who inspire you” for the charity’s 2024 awards.

The duke said: “The WellChild Awards is our chance to celebrate the extraordinary strength and spirit of young people with complex medical conditions from across the United Kingdom.

“It allows us to shine a spotlight on the resilience and positivity that they demonstrate every single day, and recognise the incredible support from the families, friends, and the professionals around them.”

WellChild Awards 2023 – London
The Duke of Sussex speaks with Blake McCaughey and Hayley Cassin on stage, during the annual WellChild Awards in 2023 (Yui Mok/PA)

He added: “It is such a privilege to honour the immense courage and compassion of this incredible community.

“But to do that, we need you to take a moment and nominate the remarkable individuals who inspire you.

“Your involvement makes a huge difference so please join us in celebrating the amazing superstars who will be recognised at the 2024 WellChild Awards.”

WellChild Awards 2023 – London
Harry Inspirational Child 4-6 award to Violet Seymour on stage in 2023 (Yui Mok/PA)

Harry has been patron of WellChild since 2007 and the annual awards celebrate the inspirational qualities of the UK’s seriously ill children and young people.

The duke, who appeared to have filmed the video at his home in California, attended the event in person in London last year, on the eve of the first anniversary of the late Queen’s death.

It is Harry’s first appearance on screen since his Good Morning America interview in which he spoke about the King’s cancer diagnosis.

The duke told the US breakfast show “I love my family” and that he was “grateful” to be able to spend time with his father after he flew to see him following news of his illness.

The duke spent around 30 minutes with Charles at Clarence House before the King left for Sandringham.

The royal family has had a difficult start to 2024, with the King being treated for cancer, the Princess of Wales undergoing abdominal surgery and the sudden death, announced on Tuesday, of Lady Gabriella Kingston’s husband Thomas Kingston at the age of 45.

Guests at last year’s WellChild awards included McFly’s Danny Jones, presenter Emma Willis, comic Catherine Ryan, actor Tom Felton and presenter and host Gaby Roslin.

The categories are Inspirational Child or Young Person, Inspirational Sibling, Nurse, Outstanding Professional and Inspiration Parent Carer.

Nominations can be made at www.wellchild.org.uk/awards and the closing date is March 18.