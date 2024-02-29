‘High risk’ that man jailed for murder gave false confession, appeal court told

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘High risk’ that man jailed for murder gave false confession, appeal court told

By Press Association
Oliver Campbell arriving at the Royal Courts of Justice on Wednesday (Jordan Pettitt/PA)
Police may have manipulated a man with learning difficulties into giving a false confession to a murder in the 1990s, the Court of Appeal has heard.

Oliver Campbell was jailed for life in 1991 for murdering shopkeeper Baldev Hoondle in Hackney, London the previous July.

The 53-year-old was released in 2002 and is now appealing against his conviction, which his barristers have said is “unsafe” and should be quashed.

A Court of Appeal hearing heard that Campbell, who suffered brain damage as a baby, was “badgered and bullied” by police into giving a false confession over his involvement.

Giving evidence in London on Thursday, forensic psychologist Professor Gisli Hannes Gudjonsson said that there was a “high risk” that Campbell’s mental disabilities meant he gave a false confession as a form of “acquiescence” during “relentless” questioning.

He said: “He was confronted with a situation. He was being questioned. It was not clear to him that the police thought he had done it, and he was claiming he had not done it, and basically, it came to a point that resistance was breaking down.

“He was giving the police what he thought they wanted, believing that he might then get out or they may stop interrogating him.

“The mindset is, there is relentless questioning, how can I stop them questioning me? How can I get them off my back?

“Eventually, people realise they are not going anywhere, they realise the only way out now is to say it was an accident or something like that.

“This is a high-risk situation. I can’t say whether this is a false confession or not, it is not for me to say.

“I am looking at the science, and the science tells me that there are several cumulative risk factors that increase the likelihood of this being a false confession.”

The Crown Prosecution Service is resisting the appeal, which was brought to the court by the Criminal Cases Review Commission.

Oliver Campbell now lives in Suffolk (Jordan Pettitt/PA)
Oliver Campbell was 21 when he was convicted of murder and conspiracy to rob (Jordan Pettitt/PA)

Prof Gudjonsson carried out psychometric tests on Campbell in the 1990s and again in 2021, telling the court that science has since developed to provide a greater understanding of how and why suspects can give false confessions even if they are innocent.

This included a greater understanding of Campbell’s brain injury and how this affected his cognitive abilities, as well as his “naivety”.

Prof Gudjonsson said that Campbell scored “abnormally high” on tests for acquiescence, meaning a “tendency of the person to agree to something irrespective of content”.

This, he said, meant Campbell was more likely to give affirmative answers to questions posed by police when he was in doubt, “significantly” increasing the risk of him inadvertently making the “flawed” decision to confess to the crime.

Campbell was interviewed 14 times by police during the investigation, many of which took place without a solicitor or appropriate adult, something Prof Gudjonsson said was “seriously problematic”.

He said: “He was so vulnerable, he clearly needed an appropriate adult who was effective, and a solicitor who was cognisant to any pressure that was unfair.

“The techniques (of questioning) that were used carry a very high risk. They were dangerous.

“These kinds of manipulations do significantly increase the risk of a false confession.

“I am confident that the risks were high.”

Campbell was 21 when he was convicted of murder and conspiracy to rob following a trial at the Old Bailey.

A British Knights baseball cap purchased by Campbell in the days before the killing was found near the scene, but the hairs inside it did not belong to him.

Campbell’s co-defendant, Eric Samuels, was cleared of murder but jailed for five years after admitting robbery.

Campbell’s barrister, Michael Birnbaum KC, said on Wednesday that Samuels – who has since died – had told several people that Campbell was not the gunman, but this evidence was not presented to jurors at trial.

Mr Birnbaum also said that officers may have “deliberately lied” to Campbell to adduce confessions.

Lord Justice Holroyde, Mrs Justice Stacey and Mr Justice Bourne are expected to give their judgment at a later date.