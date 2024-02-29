Seven police officers under investigation following fatal A48 crash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Seven police officers under investigation following fatal A48 crash

By Press Association
The scene of the crash in the St Mellons area of Cardiff in March 2023 (Ben Birchall/PA)
The scene of the crash in the St Mellons area of Cardiff in March 2023 (Ben Birchall/PA)

A total of seven police officers are under investigation by a watchdog in relation to a crash that claimed the lives of three people.

Eve Smith and Darcy Ross, both 21, and Rafel Jeanne, 24, were found dead at the scene of the incident on the A48 in the St Mellons area of Cardiff, South Wales, in March last year – almost 48 hours after they were all last seen.

Passengers Sophie Russon, 20, and Shane Loughlin, 32, who were seriously injured, were also found with the Volkswagen Tiguan they had been travelling in.

Floral tributes left near the scene in the St Mellons area after the crash
Floral tributes left near the scene in the St Mellons area after the crash (Bronwen Weatherby/PA)

The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) said the seven officers, who all serve with Gwent Police, have been served notices informing them they are under investigation.

They are:

– two officers concerning their review of missing person reports. One officer for potential misconduct and another, who was previously served at the level of misconduct, now for possible gross misconduct.

– one officer for potential gross misconduct concerning their face-to-face communication with family members at a police station and how they dealt with the information received.

– two officers at the level of gross misconduct concerning whether or not they carried out searches of the homes of two of the people reported missing. One of these officers is also under criminal investigation for allegedly falsifying their witness statement.

– two officers at the level of misconduct concerning alleged remarks made at the collision scene.

The serving of these notices does not necessarily mean disciplinary or criminal proceedings will follow, the watchdog said.

Gwent Police logo
All seven officers serve with Gwent Police (Alamy/PA)

IOPC director David Ford said: “Our thoughts and sympathies remain with the families and friends of the young people who tragically lost their lives, those who were left seriously injured, and everyone affected by this incident.

“Since the start of our investigation, we have expanded our work to investigate a number of detailed complaints from the families affected.

“As a result, seven Gwent Police officers have been advised that they are under investigation.

“We continue to analyse a significant volume of evidence and assess whether police actions following the missing person reports were in accordance with local and national policies and procedures.

“At the end of our investigation, we will make decisions as to whether any officer should face disciplinary proceedings and whether any matters should be referred to the Crown Prosecution Service.

“While we have carried out additional work to address the concerns raised, we will conclude our investigation as soon as possible.

“It is important for all concerned that our independent investigation is comprehensive and thorough.”

The group were discovered just after midnight on Monday March 6, 46 hours after the last contact from them.

The families of Ms Smith, Ms Ross and Ms Russon had all reported them missing on the evening of Saturday March 4.

Shane Loughlin
Shane Loughlin was jailed for dangerous driving (South Wales Police)

Two people who were driving the Volkswagen Tiguan during the evening prior to the crash have since been convicted of motoring offences.

Shane Loughlin was jailed for dangerous driving and driving the vehicle while disqualified. He was a passenger in the car when it crashed.

Previously, Joel Lia was fined for driving the Volkswagen Tiguan without a licence or insurance an hour before the crash. He had left the vehicle shortly before the fatal collision.

An initial inquest hearing into the deaths of Mr Jeanne, Ms Ross and Ms Smith heard they were declared dead at the scene of the crash.

The inquest was adjourned to await the findings of further histology and toxicology tests.

Gwent Assistant Chief Constable Mark Hobrough said: “Our thoughts and condolences continue to be with the family and friends of Darcy, Eve and Rafel who tragically lost their lives and those who sustained injuries that night.

“We acknowledge the impact that this has had on them and understand how important the findings of this investigation will be to all those affected and the wider community.

“We have been and continue to fully support the investigation which is being carried out by the Independent Office for Police Conduct.

“It’s important that these matters are investigated thoroughly in an open and transparent manner.”