What the papers say – March 1

The findings of an inquiry into Sarah Everard’s killer Wayne Couzens leads the papers at the end of the working week.

The Times reports inquiry chairwoman Lady Elish Angiolini warned without a radical overhaul of policing practices and culture, there is “nothing to stop another Couzens operating in plain sight”.

The Times reports inquiry chairwoman Lady Elish Angiolini warned without a radical overhaul of policing practices and culture, there is "nothing to stop another Couzens operating in plain sight".

The Daily Mirror asks “how many more are still hiding in plain sight?”.

The Daily Mirror asks "how many more are still hiding in plain sight?".

Elsewhere, the Daily Express says official figures found 1.4 million people were granted UK visas last year with the Daily Mail lamenting “Britain’s broken borders”.

The Metro and Daily Star both lead with the death of Hairy Biker Dave Myers.

The Metro and Daily Star both lead with the death of Hairy Biker Dave Myers.

The Daily Telegraph reports Russia is using private militias to control and “weaponise” immigration into Europe.

The Daily Telegraph reports Russia is using private militias to control and "weaponise" immigration into Europe.

The Financial Times leads with Vladimir Putin claiming Western support for Ukraine risks triggering a global war.

The Financial Times leads with Vladimir Putin claiming Western support for Ukraine risks triggering a global war.

A planned 2p tax cut in next week’s spring Budget is in doubt amid a gloomier forecast for the economy, according to the i.

A planned 2p tax cut in next week's spring Budget is in doubt amid a gloomier forecast for the economy, according to the i.

The Guardian reports more than 100 Palestinians have been killed after Israeli troops fired on a large crowd of Palestinians racing to pull food off an aid convoy in Gaza City. Israel said many of the dead were trampled in a chaotic stampede for the food aid and that its troops only fired when they felt endangered by the crowd.

The Guardian: More than 100 Palestinians die inchaos surrounding Gaza aid convoy #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/joNqbsrBzu — George Mann (@sgfmann) February 29, 2024

And The Sun says Red Bull boss Christian Horner sent explicit texts behind wife Geri Halliwell’s back.