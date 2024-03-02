What the papers say – March 2

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
What the papers say – March 2

By Press Association
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s Downing Street speech warning about the threat of extremists dominates the front pages of Saturday’s newspapers.

The Daily Telegraph and The Times opt for the same picture of Mr Sunak delivering the speech as he said “democracy itself is a target” of the rising “poison” of extremists, also labelling George Galloway’s victory at the Rochdale by-election as “alarming”.

Democracy under threat is the theme of The Independent and The Guardian, which both also carry pictures from the Moscow funeral of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny.

The Daily Express labels Mr Sunak’s remarks a “landmark speech” and echoes his words with the headline “We’ll beat this poison”.

The Daily Mail opts to lead on a comment article which applauds the “speech Britain needed to hear”.

Mr Sunak’s speech also features on the front of the iweekend, alongside a picture of Mr Galloway and Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer’s apology to the people of Rochdale for opening the door for his victory.

The ongoing text message scandal surrounding Red Bill Formula One boss Christian Horner occupies the front of The Sun and Daily Mirror, which focuses on the “turmoil” of his wife, former Spice Girl Geri Halliwell.

The FT Weekend says Elon Musk has sued OpenAI for breach of contract.

And the Daily Star says a giant police horse is being used to keep the streets of Greater Manchester quiet.