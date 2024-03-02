BBC Radio 4 accused of being too woke but it is a mirror to Britain, says boss

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

BBC Radio 4 accused of being too woke but it is a mirror to Britain, says boss

By Press Association
BBC Radio 4 accused of being too woke but it is a mirror to Britain, says boss (Ian West/PA)
BBC Radio 4 accused of being too woke but it is a mirror to Britain, says boss (Ian West/PA)

The controller of BBC Radio 4 has addressed accusations the station is too woke, instead suggesting it serves as a mirror to a changing Britain.

Mohit Bakaya faces a number of wider challenges at the helm of Radio 4, including being “concerned” about a slide in audience figures, a change in listener habits, and claims the station has become too woke.

“You have to take that seriously,” he told the Telegraph.

Mohit Bakaya
BBC Radio 4 controller Mohit Bakaya (Cheese Scientist/Alamy/PA)

“There are times when people listen and say that (BBC Radio 4 is too woke). The truth is that Radio 4 is a mirror.

“As Britain changes, you are going to bump into change in Britain on Radio 4.

“If you don’t want change in Britain, or you live in a part of Britain where you don’t see that, Radio 4 can be a rude awakening.”

His comments come in the same week that BBC veteran Martha Kearney announced she is stepping down from her role as anchor of the Radio 4 flagship show the Today programme, amid an exodus of BBC favourites including Andrew Marr and Emily Maitlis – who moved to LBC.

He said: “We have a culture where people are straying towards (outlets) that give them the opinions that reflect their own opinion. That for me is an alarming trend.”

Bakaya, who was appointed controller of Radio 4 in 2019, said the station plays an important role in standing against a change which has seen broadcasters take a relaxed approach to impartiality rules.

“Overall in broadcasting we are seeing people monetise the echo chamber and division, and that is dangerous. If Radio 4 didn’t exist, you’d have to invent it,” he said.

He would not speculate on Kearney’s replacement on the Today programme, but said he gets “frustrated” by the reductive view that it “has to be a woman or a brown person … it has to be the best person”, while adding that the station also has to be “representative of the nation”.

Bakaya did admit that efforts have been made to ensure the Today programme has become “friendlier” in recent times, to make it easier for new listeners to navigate.

In general, Bakaya described it as a balancing act between respecting the original audience and enticing new younger listeners at the station, when adapting to a world that is “changing fast”.

Lauren Laverne
It is hoped a longer slot on Desert Island Discs will give host Lauren Laverne more time to get ‘more out of the guests’ (Ian West/PA)

“We have to remember that there are people listening who have been there since the first programme was broadcast.

“The one thing I say to programme editors all the time is you have to respect your core audience. If you lose that, then you have lost everything.”

His comments come amid a schedule shake-up at Radio 4, including a later Sunday slot for The Archers, while Desert Island Discs has been brought forward and given extended airtime because it has “grown really fast”.

Bakaya said the longer slot will give host Lauren Laverne more time to get “more out of the guests” after public accusations she does not ask enough follow-up questions.