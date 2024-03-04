British teenagers think they will have worse life than their parents – poll

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
British teenagers think they will have worse life than their parents – poll

By Press Association
Circumstances could get tougher, with spiralling children’s mental health problems, a report warns (PA)
British teenagers believe their generation will have a worse life than their parents, according to a new poll.

Money, jobs and climate change were named among the concerns of 1,001 teenagers aged 14 to 17 who were questioned by YouGov for children’s charity Barnardo’s.

When asked to imagine their lives at the age of 30 years, 55% of teenagers said they believed their lives would be worse than the previous generation while another 34% thought the next generation of children’s lives would not be any better.

Some 9% said they felt “hopeless” about their future.

One teenager said: “Everyone is struggling these days. My mum struggles to pay the bills and she’s a nurse with a master’s degree.

“I’m not that clever, so imagine my life will be harder than hers. We used to be able to go on holidays but mum can’t afford it any more.”

Another said: “My parents got their mortgage at 21. I don’t think people my age will be able to do that.”

Money worries were something that 19% felt they would struggle with, as they believed they would not have enough money at 30 to live comfortably.

Some 10% of the teenagers felt they were unable to change their futures.

Barnardo’s chief executive Lynn Perry said the fact that children believe their lives will be harder than their parents “is a sign the social contract is broken and we’re at risk of failing the next generation”.

She added: “It’s our job to make the world better for our children, not worse.”

A bleak picture of children’s lives in the UK is revealed in a new report from Barnardo’s – Changing Childhoods, Changing Lives – which looks at how issues such as the cost of living, Covid pandemic and environmental concerns are having an impact.

The charity forecasts that circumstances could get tougher, with spiralling children’s mental health problems, increased risk of online exploitation and a rising number of youngsters in care.

Ms Perry added: “Children are constantly being bombarded with news of the challenges they face – from worsening inequality and environmental concerns to health worries and an out-of-control housing market.

“None of this is of their making but it’s just not right that children are left to dread the years ahead instead of feeling excited about their future. We know that to be especially true for children from disadvantaged backgrounds.”