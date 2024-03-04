New BBC chairman warns corporation faces ‘hard choices and tough decisions’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

New BBC chairman warns corporation faces ‘hard choices and tough decisions’

By Press Association
The new BBC chairman said the corporation should be ‘a sanctuary for empathy and understanding’ (Lucy North/PA)
The new BBC chairman said the corporation should be ‘a sanctuary for empathy and understanding’ (Lucy North/PA)

The new BBC chairman has warned the corporation faces “hard choices and tough decisions” as it must “live within our means”.

Veteran TV executive Samir Shah replaces former Goldman Sachs banker Richard Sharp, who resigned last year after failing to declare his connection to an £800,000 loan made to Boris Johnson.

Since then, Dame Elan Closs Stephens has been acting BBC chairwoman.

BBC chairman
Samir Shah said he wants to safeguard the BBC’s independence (DCMS)

In an email to staff on the first day of his tenure, Shah said the BBC must “adapt and innovate to ensure that the BBC remains relevant and accessible to all”.

Acknowledging an imminent debate on the future of the licence fee, he said: “Whatever our longer-term funding model, there are also nearer-term budgetary pressures and a clear imperative to invest in digital technology now.”

He added: “But we will still need to live within our means in a tough financial situation.

“That involves thinking very hard about what we should stop doing or do very differently. My role – and that of the board – is to work with the organisation as we confront hard choices and tough decisions.”

Shah also stressed the importance of the BBC’s news output, and said: “We must be the home of the most trusted news across the UK and, indeed, the world.

“We must be the home for showcasing the full range of British culture and talent – geographically, of course, but also in terms of class and thought (in all its diversity), alongside race, gender and disability.

“And we must also simply be a home. In a world where there are forces fracturing society, we should be a sanctuary for empathy and understanding. We are a thread that binds the fabric of society, a place where people from all walks of life, with every kind of view, can find something to enjoy.”

He continued: “Arguably the most important of my responsibilities is to safeguard its independence.

“Our reputation here, and in the rest of the world, rests on this fundamental concept. It is the duty of the chair and the board to protect that independence – and it is a duty I promise to discharge.”

He added that while the BBC “continues to hold a unique place in British cultural life”, he joins at a “crucial time” for the corporation when it is competing with streamers and social media for the attention of audiences.

Shah was previously the BBC’s head of television current affairs, and later ran the BBC’s political journalism department at Millbank.

Before his appointment as BBC chairman he was chief executive of award-winning production company Juniper TV, which makes a number of political and current affairs programmes.