Duchess of Sussex to take part in women-in-the-media panel

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

Duchess of Sussex to take part in women-in-the-media panel

By Press Association
Meghan’s Archetypes podcast about female stereotypes ran for just one series (Jordan Pettitt/PA)
Meghan’s Archetypes podcast about female stereotypes ran for just one series (Jordan Pettitt/PA)

The Duchess of Sussex will be a panellist for a discussion about women in the media and entertainment industries later this month.

It will take place at the South by Southwest festival in Austin, Texas, on International Women’s Day, March 8.

Meghan is described by the festival as a “feminist and champion of human rights and gender equity, New York Times bestselling author, and co-founder of The Archewell Foundation and Archewell Productions”.

She will feature in the event entitled “Breaking Barriers, Shaping Narratives: How Women Lead On And Off The Screen”.

Her Archetypes podcast about female stereotypes ran for just one series before her lucrative deal with Spotify ended in 2023.

Alongside fellow participants including author Katie Couric and actress, model, entrepreneur, and author Brooke Shields, Meghan will talk about the importance of representation in media and entertainment, organisers have said.

Archetypes podcast
The Podcast cover for Archetypes (Archewell Audio/Spotify/PA)

The participants are described by the event as “visionary female leaders at the forefront of news, media, entertainment, and philanthropy who are breaking barriers, challenging stereotypes, and working toward a healthier society on and off our screens”.

Topics of conversation will also include how social media’s “omnipresence” has created an “often dangerous environment which has led to serious mental health issues for teenage girls in particular.”

Founded in 1987, South By Southwest is known for its conference and festivals on tech, film and television, music, education, and culture, describing itself as an “essential destination for global professionals”.

Last month saw a flurry of announcements from the Sussexes.

The duchess signed a deal with Lemonada Media to record new podcast shows, and the company will distribute her previous series.

The couple also relaunched their Archewell website, the name of their foundation, rebranding it The Office Of Prince Harry And Meghan, The Duke And Duchess Of Sussex.