Meghan created drama and rewrote Harry’s history, says Kate’s uncle

The Duchess of Sussex put a “stick in the spokes” when she was first introduced to the royal family, creating “so much drama that I don’t generally think is there”, the Princess Of Wales’ uncle said.

Gary Goldsmith, who entered the Celebrity Big Brother house on Monday night, is the brother of Kate’s mother Carole Middleton.

In scenes that aired on Tuesday, Goldsmith was asked for his opinion on Meghan, who married the Duke of Sussex in 2018.

Gary Goldsmith appears on Celebrity Big Brother (ITV)

“I have the opinion that Harry was really, really, really loved, massively loved, and when they were a threesome – Kate, William and Harry – were really comfortable together, loved,” the 58-year-old said.

On Harry’s relationship with Meghan, he continued: “And then suddenly there’s an extra dynamic that comes in, puts a stick in the spokes and creates so much drama that I don’t generally think is there, and rewrote the history and said how unhappy he was, and I just don’t think that’s fair.

“And then you can’t throw your family under a bus in such a dramatic style and then write books about it and expect to be invited round for Christmas.”

Goldsmith asked fellow housemate and TV personality Sharon Osbourne what the “vibe” is in Los Angeles towards Harry and Meghan.

She suggested their popularity is “dwindling”, adding: “I think everyone is fed up of their moaning”.

Sharon Osbourne has said Americans are fed up of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex ‘moaning’ (Jordan Pettitt/PA)

Goldsmith said: “I think it is pretty sad because I think at some point he’s going to want to come back and be part of the gang, he might need to, but I think we’re a very forgiving nature and I think everybody will give him a chance again.”

Meanwhile, Osbourne interjected: “I don’t think he’s a bad person at all, I think he’s foolish.”

It comes after former X Factor judge Louis Walsh asked Goldsmith if it is difficult for him to be related to famous people.

He said: “I didn’t vote for it, it happened to me, and then suddenly there’s a spotlight on you.

“They call me the buncle! Have you heard of a buncle? Bad uncle, apparently every family has them.

“It’s difficult to get hold of Kate at the best of times, and she’s got children and I love the fact that she’s putting family first.”

The Prince and Princess of Wales (Aaron Chown/PA)

Goldsmith asserted that he believes the Prince Of Wales and Kate will be “the saviour of the royal family”, while adding that he thinks the King has done a “spectacular job”.

Elsewhere in the episode, Walsh’s former X Factor co-star Osbourne revealed she is planning to move back to the UK from Los Angeles from April, admitting “I miss it here, very very much” and “it is time to come home”.

Talking to theatre star Marisha Wallace, Osbourne, the wife of Black Sabbath star Ozzy Osbourne, joked she has lived in the US for “a long-ass time”, adding: “I first moved to America in 75. And I stayed. Even though Ozzy’s from England we met over there.”

Asking how her husband, who has been diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease, is doing, Osbourne said: “He’s doing OK, it’s hard for him but he’s doing OK.

“He’s already started to complain. I had my last phone call with him on the way here and he was miserable.”

Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne (Ian West/PA)

The return of Celebrity Big Brother debuted to 2.8 million viewers, ITV has said.

The reboot of the reality show peaked at 3.2 million viewers across all devices, according to overnight ratings.

The celebrity version of Big Brother follows the rebooted civilian iteration, which launched on ITV in October 2023 after it was axed by Channel 5 amid a ratings slump in 2018.

