What the papers say – March 8

The continuing fallout from the Budget and Government spending plans feature heavily amid a range of stories on the front pages of Friday’s newspapers.

The Daily Mirror dubs the Government “pension pinchers” as it says 8 million pensioners will see their income hit by Chancellor Jeremy Hunt’s tax announcements.

Mr Hunt also features on the front of the Financial Times, which says councils in England have lost £200 million a year after the withdrawal of a social housing scheme.

Just published: front page of the Financial Times, UK edition, Friday 8 March https://t.co/lMAzSB1Vfa pic.twitter.com/ijvuq0BdJH — Financial Times (@FT) March 7, 2024

Funding for the armed forces occupies the Daily Mail, which carries a report saying there is “no credible plan” to fund the military the country wants after no money was given to defence in the Budget.

The i looks at both the Conservative and Labour economic plans as it says both parties are under pressure to reveal any potential cuts before the election.

I: Labour and Tories refuse to explain UK spending cuts before 2024 election #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/KKB4H7L8Hy — Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) March 7, 2024

An article by the Home Office’s independent adviser on extremism Robin Simcox leads The Daily Telegraph, who says pro-Palestinian protests have turned London into a “no-go zone for Jews”.

The front page of tomorrow's Daily Telegraph: 'London is now a no-go zone for Jews'#TomorrowsPapersToday Sign up for the Front Page newsletterhttps://t.co/x8AV4Oomry pic.twitter.com/UXwNTLvJtB — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) March 7, 2024

The Guardian also turns its attention to the Israel-Gaza conflict, reporting on US forces building a temporary port on the coast of Gaza to help deliver aid.

THE GUARDIAN: US to build port on shore of Gaza to allow aid deliveries #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/XZwe8syB8G — Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) March 7, 2024

Brexit returns to the front of the Daily Express with Business Secretary Kemi Badenoch saying it had been “worth hundreds of billions of pounds” on global markets.

The Times concentrates on plans unveiled by Health Secretary Victoria Atkins for the NHS to use health data collected on smartphones via an upgraded app.

THE TIMES: Doctors to track patients’ step counts on NHS app #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/ZAAPOCujxr — Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) March 7, 2024

The trial of a mother and her partner over the death of her baby occupies the front of the Metro with Constance Marten telling the jury she did nothing but show her baby love.

Tomorrow's Paper Today 📰 ‘I DID NOTHING BUT SHOW MY BABY LOVE’ 🔴 Runaway aristocrat’s court claim🔴 A bonanza weekend of sport#TomorrowsPaperToday pic.twitter.com/Z2wW1d9wW7 — Metro (@MetroUK) March 7, 2024

International Women’s Day takes centre stage in The Independent as it shows images of some of its list of Britain’s 50 most influential women.

The Sun turns its attention to Red Bull boss Christian Horner after he spoke about the sexting scandal which has engulfed him, while the woman who accused him of sending suggestive messages has been suspended by the Formula One team.

On tomorrow's front page: Defiant Christian Horner hails ‘phenomenally supportive’ wife Geri as he breaks silence over Red Bull sexting scandalhttps://t.co/bhrUD57a4g pic.twitter.com/XfAV1MBIpU — The Sun (@TheSun) March 7, 2024

And the Daily Star is incensed by the cut in the amount of sausages in a bap at a coffee chain.