Jack Black releases music video to viral Britney Spears cover

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News World

Jack Black releases music video to viral Britney Spears cover

By Press Association
Jack Black releases music video to viral Britney Spears cover (APAES/Alamy/PA)
Jack Black releases music video to viral Britney Spears cover (APAES/Alamy/PA)

Jack Black enlisted the help of his Kung Fu Panda 4 castmates to feature in the music video to his viral rendition of Britney Spears’ Baby One More Time.

The music video, filmed at the world premiere of the action-comedy franchise, starred Oscar winners Dustin Hoffman and Ke Huy Quan who were seen rocking out as Black mimed the words to the 1999 hit song.

Screen veteran James Hong, Breaking Bad’s Bryan Cranston, and Golden Globe winner Awkwafina also featured in the music video, as School Of Rock actor Black performed a series of kung fu moves to the camera.

It comes days after the star, who forms one half of US rock comedy duo Tenacious D with Kyle Gass, went viral after posting a video of the pair dancing to a rendition of Spears’ breakout song.

During the premiere, Black confirmed the song appears in the fourth instalment of Kung Fu Panda during the end credits, while director Mike Mitchell said that Academy Award-winning composer Hans Zimmer weaved in the theme tune to the film.

“He had like an 80-piece orchestra add to it, beautiful,” Mitchell told the PA news agency.

Black wore a white and black suit during the premiere in a nod to his panda protagonist character Po, who is set to become the spiritual leader of the Valley of Peace but finds himself in need of a successor for the role of the Dragon Warrior in the fourth instalment of the film.

The franchise has previously featured A-list stars including Jackie Chan, Angelina Jolie, Seth Rogen and Lucy Liu.