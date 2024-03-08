Man who stabbed housemate to death after spying on her jailed for 25 years

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Man who stabbed housemate to death after spying on her jailed for 25 years

By Press Association
Sheldon Rodrigues was found guilty of murder in January (Metropolitan Police/PA)
Sheldon Rodrigues was found guilty of murder in January (Metropolitan Police/PA)

A Heathrow worker who spied on his housemate with surveillance equipment before stabbing her to death has been jailed for life, with a minimum term of 25 years.

Sheldon Rodrigues, 30, became angry and jealous after 39-year-old Stephanie Hansen rejected him and began seeing a married work colleague.

Rodrigues bought spy devices, sent an abusive message via Facebook under the name of chef Jamie Oliver and complained to the couple’s employer, aviation firm Swissport, prosecutors said.

He stabbed Ms Hansen to death in her bedroom at their house in Hayes, west London, on December 30 2022, later blaming her lover for the killing.

Sentencing at the Old Bailey on Friday, Judge Judy Khan KC said Rodrigues carried out a “campaign of harassment and intimidation”.

She said the attack was “sustained and ferocious”, and was “premeditated” due to his anger at Ms Hansen.

Fighting back tears, Glenda Hansen, the victim’s mother, told Rodrigues: “You took her life and you stole her future.”

Speaking about the murder trial, she went on: “You made us sit through weeks of torment and listen to your lies.”

Ms Hansen, who cleaned parks in her spare time, introduced the defendant to the family because she “trusted” him and they did too, the court heard.

Russel Hansen, the victim’s younger brother, who has served in the Army, said: “Our world has forever been altered, people tell me time will heal, I don’t believe them.”

Mr Hansen told the court of the feeling he “failed” to protect his sister.

Before the killing Rodrigues learned cargo agent Ms Hansen’s boyfriend, father-of-three Celso Cabillan, had visited her at the house.

Sheldon Rodrigues court case
Stephanie Hansen was stabbed to death (Family Handout/PA)

Rodrigues had been working a night shift for another cargo company near Heathrow and was listening in on the couple’s “most intimate moments” with a Micromax phone hidden in the living room, it was claimed.

At around 7am, after arriving home, he “exploded with rage and brutally attacked” Ms Hansen, who was still in pyjamas in her bedroom.

The defendant stabbed her repeatedly in the neck and battered her over the head and face with a hairdryer and large fan with “severe force”, jurors were told during the trial.

Rodrigues and Ms Hansen had some intimacy several years before but she was not interested in carrying it on, preferring to be friends instead.

He appeared not to accept her rejections, even offering to have surgery to alter his looks, the court heard.

In April 2021, the pair moved into the house in Willenhall Drive to share bills, and by late 2022, Ms Hansen was in a relationship with Mr Cabillan.

Rodrigues spent 158 hours listening in on Ms Hansen while he was at work or visiting India, where he was born, averaging three hours a day, it was claimed.

He bought a “spy camera” device designed to make secret recordings inside the house and monitor Ms Hansen’s new relationship.

A “spy plug” covert listening device was also found on a shelf in the defendant’s bedroom.

He claimed the recording devices were set up for Ms Hansen’s safety.

In November 2022, he emailed Swissport under a fake name to complain that Mr Cabillan was “loitering” about and trying to have an “affair” with his partner.

On December 8, the defendant allegedly used the name Jamie Oliver to message Ms Hansen’s boyfriend on Facebook saying his girlfriend and child would be kidnapped.

Two days later, he paid a man £100 to drive him around in a car and follow Mr Cabillan, it was alleged.

The defendant claimed Mr Cabillan was the murderer and even wrote a letter to Swissport saying: “He killed my housemate Stephanie Hansen the night he stayed at the house. I found her upon returning home.”

Rodrigues had denied murder but was convicted in January.