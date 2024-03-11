Nottinghamshire Police in special measures amid performance concerns

Nottinghamshire Police has been told to “urgently produce an improvement plan” by a watchdog after being put into special measures.

His Majesty’s Inspectorate of Constabulary and Fire & Rescue Services (HMICFRS) announced the move on Monday, saying the East Midlands force “needs to improve how it manages and carries out effective investigations, and make sure that victims get the support they need”.

It added that the force “doesn’t have adequate processes, planning or governance arrangements in place to monitor performance effectively or identify areas where improvement is required”.

It comes after the mother of one of Nottingham knife attacker Valdo Calocane’s victims said she had “lost faith” in the force’s leadership and called for the chief constable to step aside while allegations of failings are investigated.

Forces are moved into special measures – which HMICFRS calls being subjected to an “enhanced level of monitoring” under what is known as the “engage” process – when they are not responding to concerns raised by the watchdog or are not “managing, mitigating or eradicating these concerns”.

Inspector of Constabulary Roy Wilsher said: “Nottinghamshire Police has been asked to urgently produce an improvement plan and will meet regularly with our inspectors.

“We will work closely with the force to monitor its progress against these important and necessary changes.”

The reasons behind the decision are set to be included in the latest inspection report due to be published later this year.