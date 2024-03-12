Heat pump launched with monthly payment plan in latest bid to take on gas

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

Heat pump launched with monthly payment plan in latest bid to take on gas

By Press Association
Aira outdoor heat pump (Aira/PA)
Aira outdoor heat pump (Aira/PA)

A Swedish company is launching a heat pump paid for in monthly instalments in the latest push to get UK households to switch away from gas boilers.

Aira is offering new air source heat pumps, operated via a smart app, with monthly payment plan to avoid upfront costs and a 15-year “comfort guarantee” in which it takes responsibility for maintenance and keeping the house cosy.

The firm’s UK chief executive Daniel Sarefjord said “the boiler is the enemy” as he said residential heating was responsible for 16% of the UK’s carbon emissions.

The Government has set a target for 600,000 heat pumps to be installed each year by 2028 as part of efforts to decarbonise heating.

It is providing a grant – increased last year to £7,500 – for an air source pump to reduce the high upfront costs of the clean tech and encourage take-up, and some energy companies are offering their customers the opportunity to move to heat pumps.

But industry experts have warned that installations will have to increase by more than 10-fold in the next few years to hit that target.

A “clean heat market mechanism” which requires boiler manufacturers to sell a certain proportion of heat pumps, to boost the sector is also due to come in, but there have been reports it could be scrapped.

And high electricity costs compared to gas in the UK mean that, although electric heat pumps are around four times more efficient than a boiler, the savings are not as high as they could be for households making the switch.

Indoor heat pump kit integrated into kitchen units (Aira/PA)
Aira’s indoor heat pump kit as it might be installed in a home (Aira/PA)

Mr Sarefjord said in the UK the Aira system would overall still save 25% on heating compared to a boiler – where costs mount up through servicing and maintenance – and that could rise to 50% when used alongside clean tech such as solar panels.

The overall cost is around £3,000 to £7,000, after the Government grant, which is split into 12 interest-free monthly payments.

To further encourage customers, the company is looking to provide a financing solution that would spread the payments over a decade, as it already offers in Italy, though it said UK regulations were more complicated.

Mr Sarefjord said Aira was an end-to-end company, designing its products with Scandinavian style, manufacturing the heat pumps, employing and training staff to install, maintain and service them, and providing finance to make the products affordable.

“So for a consumer it should be a truly hassle-free experience to have it.

“They shouldn’t really think about the (heating) solution they have, they should just enjoy the benefits of lower energy bills and better comfort,” he said.