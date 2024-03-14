SpaceX’s mega rocket blasts off on third test flight from Texas

SpaceX’s mega rocket blasted off on another test flight on Thursday, aiming to make it halfway around the world this time.

The first two flights last year lasted minutes before blowing up over the Gulf of Mexico.

Starship, the biggest and most powerful rocket ever built, soared from the southern tip of Texas near the Mexican border and headed out over the gulf. No people or satellites were on board.

Starship soared from the southern tip of Texas near the Mexican border and headed out over the gulf (Eric Gay/AP)

Minutes later, the booster separated seamlessly from the spaceship and splashed down into the gulf. The spacecraft continued on its flight eastwards, reaching an altitude of 100 miles (160km) and approaching orbital speed — outperforming previous attempts.

The rocket and futuristic-looking spacecraft towers 121 metres (397 feet) high, easily exceeding Nasa’s past and present moon rockets.

SpaceX’s Elon Musk was shooting for a shorter, hour-long flight on the latest demo, with the Indian Ocean as the spacecraft’s finish line.

Starship is coasting in space pic.twitter.com/ZFUXMUkufW — SpaceX (@SpaceX) March 14, 2024

He noted that the company had made thousands of upgrades and fixes to improve the odds.

Nasa watched with keen interest: The space agency needs Starship to succeed in order to land astronauts on the moon in the next two or so years.

This new crop of moonwalkers — the first since last century’s Apollo programme — will descend to the lunar surface in a Starship, at least for the first couple times.