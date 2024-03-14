Codebreakers meet for first time at joint 100th birthday party

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

Codebreakers meet for first time at joint 100th birthday party

By Press Association
Kath Morris (left) and Gwenfron Picken pictured with Captain Huw Williams (Neath Port Talbot County Borough Council/PA)
Two women who worked as codebreakers at Bletchley Park during the Second World War have met for the first time at a joint celebration of their 100th birthdays.

Gwenfron Picken and Kath Morris both left their homes in Port Talbot, south Wales, at about the same time to work at the secretive huts and blocks of the Buckinghamshire mansion.

The women, who were born a week apart in 1924, did not know each other until they met at a joint birthday party at St Theodore’s Parish Hall in Port Talbot on March 7.

The women met for the first time on March 7 (Neath Port Talbot County Borough Council/PA)
They were greeted at the hall by Captain Huw Williams, representing the Lord Lieutenant of West Glamorgan’s office.

During the party, Mrs Picken and Mrs Morris were presented with a joint birthday cake, with “Happy birthday Gwenfron and Kath, 100 years” iced onto it, along with gold candles shaped in the number 100 to blow out.

Finola Pickwell, the regional armed forces liaison officer for the area, said: “It was delightful the ladies could meet at last after both working during wartime at Bletchley Park.

“Those at Bletchley Park played a key role in shortening World War II by providing the allies with a flood of high-grade military intelligence which gave them the edge on land, sea and in the air.”

They were presented with a joint birthday cake (Neath Port Talbot County Borough Council/PA)
Mrs Picken, who lives in Port Talbot, turned 100 on February 29. Mrs Morris, who lives in a care home in Neath, had her 100th birthday on March 7.

Bletchley Park was where British codebreakers, including Alan Turing, used early forms of computer intelligence – cryptanalytical machines called Bombes – to break the Enigma code used by the Nazis to encrypt messages, changing the course of the war and saving millions of lives in the process.

Their work enabled British intelligence to move more quickly and act upon the information the Bletchley team gave them, contributing to a number of key military victories during the war.

It also sparked the industrialisation of codebreaking and helped pave the way for the first forms of the computers used today.