Russian nationals in UK spoil election ballots in anti-Putin protest

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

Russian nationals in UK spoil election ballots in anti-Putin protest

By Press Association
The Russian president faces three candidates from parties who have not criticised his rule nor his invasion of Ukraine (Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP)
The Russian president faces three candidates from parties who have not criticised his rule nor his invasion of Ukraine (Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP)

Russian nationals living in the UK have taken to polling stations to spoil presidential election ballots in protest against Vladimir Putin extending his leadership.

Sunday is the final day of the Russian presidential election in which Mr Putin faces three candidates from parties who have not criticised his rule nor his invasion of Ukraine.

The Russian Democratic Society (RDS) – described as a community of Russian immigrants in the UK – organised a Noon Against Putin demonstration outside the Russian Embassy in London.

Flowers for Alexei Navalny
Flowers were left outside the Russian embassy in London on the day of the funeral of Vladimir Putin’s opponent Alexei Navalny (Lucy North/PA)

On its Facebook event, the group said: “We at the RDS support a peaceful protest, calling on Russian citizens who do not support Vladimir Putin’s policies to come to the polling stations en masse around noon local time.

“Protesters can express their protest by voting against Putin or by spoiling the ballot by checking two candidates, thus rendering it invalid but not subject to falsification.”

The RDS also held a rally at the same venue to support free elections in Russia, with the Facebook event adding that the group “consider these elections illegitimate”.

It comes as the associates of Mr Putin’s opponent Alexei Navalny – who died in prison last month – urged people across Russia to protest by crowding near polling stations at noon on Sunday.

Aleksandra Kallenberg spoke to Sky News outside the Russian embassy in London and told the outlet she had spoiled her ballot by ticking three candidates besides Mr Putin.

“It is important, because I see my people, I see my nation, I see how many people are actually against the regime, against Putin, because our propaganda really tries to show that no-one is actually against (him) … and I see how many people are actually here today and that’s very inspiring,” Ms Kallenberg told the broadcaster.

Dmitrii Moskovskii, also at the London protest, told Sky News that the death of Mr Navalny had triggered a backlash against Mr Putin’s regime.

He said: “Many, many people inside Russia and outside of it have been saying to me that after Navalny’s death, they’ve really realised that this regime is crossing the line, that this regime is no more legitimate and cannot, do not, have a right to exist anymore.”

The crowd outside the embassy chanted “Russia without Putin, Putin is a killer”.