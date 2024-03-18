New mural in London speculated to be work of Banksy

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
New mural in London speculated to be work of Banksy

By Press Association
A new piece of art work, which has appeared on the side of a building on Hornsey Road in Finsbury Park, London, is suspected of being by street artist Banksy (Ella Nunn/PA)
A new piece of art work, which has appeared on the side of a building on Hornsey Road in Finsbury Park, London, is suspected of being by street artist Banksy (Ella Nunn/PA)

Crowds have turned out to see a tree mural that has appeared on a north London residential building overnight, with speculation it is the work of street artist Banksy.

The painting on a residential building on Hornsey Road in Finsbury Park attracted attention from neighbours and passers-by on Monday morning.

Residents told the PA news agency they were “proud and delighted” at the thought of the anonymous artist choosing their street for his latest mural.

New art work unveiled
Members of the public look at a new piece of artwork (Ella Nunn/PA)

Wanja Sellers, a Hornsey Road resident who lives a few doors down from the mural, said: “We’re so proud and delighted that Banksy chose our road and chose Finsbury Park for his work.

“The bright green colours represent Islington which is lovely and also, of course, St Patrick’s Day which is nice and festive.

“Choosing the colours of our borough just makes it feel like a personal message to us residents. We just feel so proud.”

Bright green paint has been sprayed on the building, in front of a cut-back tree, creating the impression of being its foliage. A stencil of a person holding a pressure hose has been sketched onto the building as well.

The vivid paint colour matches that used by Islington Council for street signs in the area.

Neighbours gathered to take photographs and selfies with the mural and to speculate on its creator.

Many seemed convinced Banksy was behind it and were delighted he had seemingly chosen their road for his art.

Lidia Guerra, another Hornsey Road resident, said: “The way it’s been done with the paint spraying down reminds me of a weeping willow, so there’s perhaps a message about the struggle of nature with the dead tree in front.

“It’s just great – when we read about it last night, we knew we to come and see it as soon as possible.

“We feel so proud to think he chose our street.”

Banksy unveils new art work
The last confirmed piece of Bansky artwork was a stop sign featuring military drones in Peckham, south London (Aaron Chown/PA)

Banksy usually confirms his artwork via his Instagram and website. The elusive artist is yet to claim the mural as his own.

His last confirmed work was in December, when he painted military drones on to a stop sign in Peckham, south London.

That work removed less than an hour after it was confirmed to be genuine on the artist’s social media, with witnesses reporting it was taken down by a man with bolt cutters.

Two men were later arrested on suspicion of theft and criminal damage.

The PA news agency has contacted Banksy’s team for comment.